Team Penske Insider Reveals the One Weapon Ford Refuses to Sacrifice on Its 2027 Mustang

Team Penske knows what it takes to win championships with the Ford Mustang. But in NASCAR, having a fast car is only half the battle; making it fast everywhere is another challenge altogether. Days after Joey Logano hinted at the new package’s limitations by saying, “You can’t just have it all”, crew chief Brian Wilson has revealed its biggest strength. But with NASCAR’s limiting parameters, forcing teams to weigh every inclusion and exclusion carefully, Ford doesn’t want to lose what made its Mustang good. It wants to build on it. Team Penske knew one element was non-negotiable before design began—and Wilson just revealed why

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Following the 2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC’s launch on November 11, followed by Zane Smith‘s tire test on November 13, Team Penske’s Brian Wilson made an appearance on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Interviews today to talk about the new package for the upcoming season.

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A Team Penske veteran with more than two decades of NASCAR experience, Brian Wilson has worked across the organisation’s engineering and crew-chief operations, including its Ford and Dodge eras. He has witnessed the team win with both: Ford’s sixth-generation road-going Mustang in 2023 and the seventh-generation Mustang Dark Horse in 2024.

While he addressed NASCAR’s parameters, which require every team to make certain trade-offs between downforce, side force, drag, front-to-rear balance, and other crucial features, the team knew their one non-negotiable even before the design process began: a low-drag-producing car.

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“It’s no secret that the previous body was really good on drag. You saw that at a lot of the Speedways, you know. I think, evaluating that, we definitely don’t want to give that up.”

The outgoing Ford Mustang Dark Horse’s low drag helped its straight-line performance, particularly on tracks with long straights and high-speed sections. It acts as a competitive advantage at speedways, where pack-riding and aerodynamic management make all the difference.

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But while the low drag helps at certain tracks, the competitive advantage faded at tracks that required better downforce and cornering speed, which is why Wilson highlighted the need to improve the existing package.

“But then, trying to be efficient about making sure we do take a step forward on some of the downforce and balance type of things. So, I mean, yeah, you definitely don’t want to go through all this work and not be a step better. What I am seeing so far, I think it’s going to be definitely a good step. I think Ford’s done a great job on that.”

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Ford launched the new NASCAR 2027 Mustang Dark Horse SC package on November 11 at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach. Ford chose to unveil the challenger at its Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic event, in the presence of its Global Director, Mark Rushbrook, and Team Penske driver Joey Logano with other team and NASCAR representatives.

The NASCAR car will feature the new Mustang Dark Horse SC’s body, drawing on the newly launched road car variant’s design. The road car features a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, providing up to 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque.

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The first look reveals a more aggressive-looking nose designed to improve aerodynamic performance and generate more downforce. Other revamped features include new headlight surrounds, lower grille openings with smoother contours, lower bumper corners, and front fenders with pronounced creases that have been smoothed out.

While Ford and Team Penske have refrained from giving away all the details about the car’s performance for now, Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith had already gotten behind the wheel of the new Ford Mustang at Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 13, as part of a tire test for 2027.

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Smith gave the new Mustang a nod of approval for replicating the road car’s design, but it was his performance feedback that mattered the most.

“I feel like the first thing you notice is it definitely resembles the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC street car in an incredible way, especially the front end. And then when you get around to the back end, you realize how aggressive it is and just how racy and sporty it looks,” said Smith while reflecting on the body of the car.

“Even though my experience behind the wheel of the SC production car was limited to Joey Logano’s driveway for a Fox pre-race feature, I was impressed with how everything has been raised to the next level. There’s no doubt that when you look at it, you instantly know it’s a Mustang. And there’s no doubt that when you drive it, it’s fast.”

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And Smith had an example ready to deploy as to just how fast the new challenger was during testing.

“It’s so fast that on my first run the blue oval decal on the front hood blew off. That’s no lie.”

The driver ran a total of 630 laps and emphasized that the new package delivered sensational grip at the track. He also wrapped up his review of the new Mustang by saying all his first thoughts were positive.

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” I feel the SC is going to help us be more competitive on the intermediate tracks because we had more grip and I was able to get into the corners better than I could with our current car.”

The Front Row Motorsports driver’s feedback has added some credibility to Team Penske’s Brian Wilson’s claim about the new car’s development. The feedback matters to the Team Penske camp as Ford backs three teams in NASCAR with two of them being Team Penske and Front Row Motorsports, along with RFK Racing.

While Smith demonstrated what the car is capable of in testing conditions, its true performance will only be revealed at its first outing during the Daytona Speedweeks.

Team Penske had its own driver involved in the design brainstorming process, too. Joey Logano, Team Penske’s most successful driver to win with the next-gen Ford cars in recent years, highlighted how drivers ensure they can contribute to crucial feedback and inclusions from their experience. He was also among the first to talk about how the package may have its limitations but also has sharper areas he is confident about.

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“I mean, I think what my involvement was to say, Hey, what do we need on the racetrack? What are the things that are most important from a downforce perspective, from a center of pressure perspective, and track? Like, what are we willing to give? Because you can’t just have it all. Right?”

“So those type of things are where the drivers and the crew chiefs are going to put their input in. And then it’s up to the aero designers and engineers to be able to come up with making it look right, to where it looks like the street vehicle, but also has that performance where we’re looking for.”

Logano had also expressed his excitement to get behind the wheel of the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC NASCAR car alongside teammate Ryan Blaney earlier this year.

“I’ve said this ever since Ford brought Mustang into the Cup Series and nothing since then has changed my mind. We have the best-looking car on the track, hands down, and Ford Racing has worked to make it one of the fastest too,” said Logano, who has won three championships with Ford. “Mustang is an American icon and no one is more proud to drive it each and every week than me. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of this new Mustang at Daytona.”

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His teammate Ryan Blaney said, “All of us want to be the first one to win a race in this new Mustang, and I’m no different. I’ve been pretty fortunate that throughout my Cup career the only car I’ve ever driven is a Ford, and I’m proud of that. Ford does a great job of designing race cars that give us the best chance to win, and I can’t think of a better way to get started than by winning the Daytona 500.”

While low drag has been its biggest strength, the Ford package has struggled with other key factors like downforce, cornering speed, and grip, which have led to inconsistent performances across different tracks.

Team Penske missed out on securing the 2026 title despite being in contention. RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports lacked strong showings throughout the season, with RFK winning just one race with Ryan Preece, who finished the season in 15th place, and Front Row Motorsports having a winless campaign throughout the season.

The 2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC package will work on these challenges by improving grip, downforce, and other important features. With Zane Smith’s testing review already building a promising picture, Ford Racing’s Global Director Mark Rushbrook has expressed his optimism about the upcoming season.

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“We believe this car will put us in a position to win a lot of races and championships in the years ahead,” said Rushbrook.

For now, the new contender has a lot to prove with multiple tests and performance metrics deciding its mettle to compete for a championship in 2027.