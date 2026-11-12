Team Penske Star Silences Winless Critics With Special Daytona Triumph

Austin Cindric did not need a Cup Series points race to find Victory Lane again. Three days after the 2026 season ended, the Team Penske driver returned to Daytona in a Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, battling Robert Noaker before winning the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. His first reaction was a joke aimed at the talk surrounding his winless Cup campaign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I finally have something to put on the center of the Christmas card,” Cindric told Frontstretch in a clip shared on X. “So, I did win a race this year after all the talk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The distinction matters: this was an exhibition, not a points-paying Cup event, and it does not change Cindric’s 2026 Cup statistics. But after a season in which he could not add to his three Cup victories, the Daytona result gave him a win and a chance to race in an event honouring military veterans.

Cindric had to earn it. Starting from pole in the No. 2 Air Force Mustang, he spent much of the 30-minute race locked in a duel with Noaker, the two-time Mustang Challenge North America champion representing the Marine Corps. Noaker led 13 of the opening 14 laps, and the pair exchanged the advantage repeatedly before Cindric made the decisive move with less than five minutes remaining. He won by 0.136 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Robert and I, I think, had a blast,” Cindric said. “Obviously, there wasn’t anything completely on the line other than a trophy and bragging rights for the divisions of the military, and Robert made me earn it. It was fun to see a guy like that, who’s in the lower divisions, be able to put up that strong of a fight.”

Noaker was not originally scheduled to race. He replaced Ryan Blaney after the Team Penske driver withdrew following a fall earlier in the week. Cindric knew he was getting a serious opponent and credited the man who had put him there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shout-out to Blaney for giving us the hardest alternate driver to go up against,” Cindric joked. “I just hope he’s resting up.” Noaker stayed close enough to force Cindric to make a proper pass rather than simply control the race from the front.

The event brought together 12 Ford Racing drivers in six two-car teams, each representing a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. They raced Mustang Dark Horse Rs over 30 minutes on Daytona’s 3.6-mile road course, with proceeds supporting organisations serving military members, veterans and their families. Cindric represented the Air Force and thanked Ford Racing and Daytona for putting the event together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an awesome event. Obviously, you can hear the concert in the background, great turnout. Huge kudos to everyone at Ford Racing and Daytona for putting something like this on for the veterans,” he said. “It’s awesome to honor the Air Force with a win tonight.”

The victory added another Daytona memory to a résumé that already includes the venue’s biggest stock-car prize. Cindric won the 2022 Daytona 500 in his first full-time Cup season, then scored his second Cup victory at Gateway in 2024 and his third at Talladega in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished 10th in the 2026 Cup standings with no wins in 36 starts, four top-five finishes and 10 top tens. The last part of that record explains the Christmas-card joke, but he has not forgotten how to win.

Cindric also has unfinished business at Daytona beyond NASCAR. He finished third in the 2025 Rolex 24 with the Ford Mustang GT3 and wants another shot at the endurance classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, there are only two races at Daytona I’ve entered. This is a subtle brag, that I haven’t won, and that’s the Truck race and the Rolex 24. And I want to win the Rolex badly. I’d love to do it with Ford and Ford Racing, so maybe that’s in the cards someday in the future,” he said.

The Cup drivers who took part were spread across the finishing order: Cindric won, Ryan Preece finished third, Brad Keselowski was fifth, Joey Logano came home seventh and Noah Gragson placed 10th. Gragson also set the fastest lap overall.

Cindric was the only Cup regular to win, but the event gave drivers from different disciplines a chance to compete in the same machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford used the occasion to unveil the Mustang Dark Horse SC-based body that will enter Cup competition in 2027. The race was about something beyond the next NASCAR season, but it brought together the manufacturer’s racing programmes and gave Cindric a welcome return to the top step.

Asked whether beating a two-time Mustang Challenge champion made the victory sweeter, Cindric replied: “Always pride in winning.” He was also open to defending the title next year, saying, “This has been a hit, so it’d be cool to come back and do it all again.”

For a driver who spent 2026 waiting for another Cup win, Daytona offered a reminder that the feeling never gets old, even when the trophy comes from a different kind of race.