Team Penske Welcomes New Fan With Unexpected Gesture Celebrating Austin Cindric

For most of the 2025 season, Team Penske posed big threats to its rivals. The NASCAR Cup Series team had dominated the championship for three years in a row, and all three drivers were locked into the 2025 playoffs. However, that threat dissolved in the Round of 8, as Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney were edged out at Martinsville Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports hoisted the championship instead, with Kyle Larson at the forefront.

Although Team Penske could not fetch a fourth consecutive title, the team’s brilliance continues to make an impact nonetheless. Fans and peers alike look up to Roger Penske’s hardworking and resilient team. Among all the tributes for the team, the latest one probably stood out in its utterly miraculous nature.

Team Penske receives a baby salute

Austin Cindric cracked the 2025 playoffs via a win at Talladega Superspeedway. He survived the Round of 16 in the playoffs, but got knocked out in the Round of 12, which saw him finishing no better than 17th in New Hampshire. Nevertheless, the No. 2 Ford driver has a loyal fanbase, which welcomed its newest member recently. Team Penske posted the ultrasonographic picture of a baby in its mother’s womb. Interestingly, the picture had a detail which resembled the number ‘2.’ So Penske’s caption read, “Already repping the No. 2.”

“Team Penske’s Littlest Fan,” the post further read. The parents of this little one, are also diehard NASCAR fans. Team Penske‘s post included quotes from the proud parents, Chris and Mallory. “We were surprised to see he has already come with a…door number. Now it could be that he is simply baby #2 and proud of it, or he could be pledging his allegiance to the Penske brand very early.”

This ushers in new hopes for not only the baby but also for Austin Cindric. The No. 2 Ford driver will probably take this sign to begin preparing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in earnest. In 2025, he encountered several missed opportunities – from failing to fetch more than 2 top fives and 5 top tens to crashing out at the Charlotte Roval. On lap 32 of the playoff race, contact from Carson Hocevar’s car damaged Cindric’s chances – he fell 22 laps down and finished 36th, dashing his hopes for a championship.

What’s more, Austin Cindric’s dad, Tim Cindric, parted ways with Team Penske this year. After the team’s IndyCar faction was penalized at the Indianapolis 500 qualifying, Cindric stepped down as the IndyCar team president. Nevertheless, Cindric has been optimistic and focused. He said after the Roval wreck: “I would agree that this has definitely been my best season to date – it doesn’t feel that way today, but I think it’s definitely something to build on.”

And currently, Austin Cindric is building on something – outside of NASCAR.

Preparing for a different wheel

The NASCAR Cup Series finale concluded over two weeks ago. And yet Austin Cindric is not satisfied with 2025 yet. He prepares for his Supercars Championship debut at the BP Adelaide Grand Final. Cindric traveled to Australia to test drive his wildcard entry, the No. 5 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang. While wheeling the ride on the Sandown Raceway in Melbourne, Cindric slipped out a candid observation. He said that the Gen 3 Supercar drives much better than NASCAR’s much-criticized Next-Gen car.

Austin Cindric detailed the differences: “It’s got more overbody downforce. Even just by looking at the car, it’s a lighter car, grippier tyre, so all the things it does better. A lot of similar concepts, as far as the limitations of the car, the rear grip under braking, a number of other things. It’s comparable, but the current generation Cup car is a lot more rigid. Like, I’ve really had to talk myself into using the kerb as much as I can with this car.”

Adapting to these differences is paramount for Austin Cindric presently, and he is taking the help of the best. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen and Team Penske’s IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin are helping him. Both are former Supercars legends – SVG holds 80 Supercars trophies, and McLaughlin holds 56.

Clearly, Austin Cindric is on a roll. With the blessing of his fanbase, which includes a yet-to-be-born baby, he will surely perform wonders in 2026.