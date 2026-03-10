Team Penske’s Phoenix Takeover Leaves Ryan Blaney in Awe as He Reveals Rare Behind-the-Scene Process

Nothing can stop a team that works together despite differences. Roger Penske’s fold proudly espouses this sense of unity across three series – NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA. These footholds are not only appealing due to their diversity, but also because they work under the same set of ideals. Those ideals drove a few drivers, including Ryan Blaney, to achieve a Penske sweep last weekend. And the Phoenix winner shared his thoughts on this camaraderie.

Ryan Blaney lauds the collective mindset

“We couldn’t have drawn up a better weekend in Phoenix,” Ryan Blaney said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “You know, it was really great having the Indy Cars there. I’m a big fan of IndyCar racing. You know, obviously, with the team that we have here, you know, I cheer on Scotty and Joseph and David, you know, I pull for those guys. I want those guys to do well. And it goes both ways, right?”

Phoenix Raceway got the full Penske treatment last weekend. David Malukas kicked off the festivities with a pole win at the IndyCar race, which was held for the first time since 2018. Then, Josef Newgarden vaulted to victory for the Good Ranchers 250 race. As NASCAR headed to the 1.022 mi dogleg oval track in Avondale, Arizona, Joey Logano fetched the pole. And his teammate, Ryan Blaney, finished the job by winning the Straight Talk 500 race.

Behind this Penske Perfect weekend lies a camaraderie that few have access to. The drivers see and interact with each other in passing at the workout facilities or pit stop area inside the sprawling shop in Mooresville, North Carolina. Several years ago, Roger Penske created “The Penske Games,” a fun Olympics-style event in which drivers competed in dodgeball, table tennis, and cramming as many marshmallows into their mouths as possible.

Such activities have boosted the Penske drivers’ feeling of teamwork and unity. That is why we witnessed Ryan Blaney and his Cup Series teammates congratulating Josef Newgarden’s victory on Saturday. And Newgarden and Malukas did the same when Blaney soared to victory on Sunday.

“For all those guys to stick around for Sunday and cheer us on was great. I think it just speaks on the team that we have here. You know, no matter what series you’re in, you’re always pulling for each other and supporting each other. We are one big team, Penske,” Ryan Blaney continued.

Ryan Blaney knew that the final note of pressure came from his IndyCar compatriot.

Reversing last year’s misfortune

In 2025, Roger Penske’s teams did not fare well. His IndyCar fold posted just two wins in a season that included a dramatic executive shakeup and Will Power eventually deciding to leave. Penske’s NASCAR fold fared decently with 6 wins, but no driver could make it to the championship round. Hence, the drive to succeed was fueled by the past year’s misfortune. Newgarden added to that pressure after winning in Phoenix and pushing Blaney and Co. to uphold their responsibility.

“Swept both poles, got both wins. Joseph definitely put the pressure on us, winning on Saturday. Um, that’s for sure. But luckily, we were able to do it,” Ryan Blaney reflected.

Indeed, Josef Newgarden put that pressure during the NASCAR Cup Series race. “I don’t know that (Penske’s NASCAR drivers) need a lot of advice from me, but I’ll motivate them,” Newgarden said in an interview. “At a function last night with Team Penske and our partners. I said it’s going to be a real shame if we don’t double up this weekend. I know we did our job. You guys better deliver.”

And Ryan Blaney delivered. Let’s wait and see what the Penske racers have in store for us next.