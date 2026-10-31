Teen Sensation Stuns Martinsville Paddock With Historic Truck Series Record

At 16, Tristan McKee is already making the kind of impression that established NASCAR drivers spend years chasing. Martinsville Speedway gave him another opportunity to show why Spire Motorsports has invested in his development. Friday’s Truck Series qualifying session, however, brought something bigger than another strong performance.

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The teenager delivered a historic lap that put him ahead of experienced Truck Series competitors. By the time he climbed out of his No. 77 Chevrolet, McKee had given the Martinsville paddock a new record to discuss. At 16 years, two months, and 27 days, he became the youngest pole-winner in Truck Series history, surpassing Cole Custer’s record of 16 years, four months, and 22 days, when he claimed pole at Gateway in 2014.

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McKee completed his fastest lap in 19.549 seconds, reaching 96.864 mph. That was enough to beat Layne Riggs by 0.018 seconds. Chandler Smith followed in third, just 0.035 seconds behind the pole-winning time.

This was no ordinary qualifying session. Martinsville is a 0.526-mile oval with tight corners and little room for mistakes. Drivers must slow considerably before getting back on the throttle. Even a small error can cost valuable time.

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McKee admitted that his second lap could have been better.

“Yeah, it was a really good lap,” McKee told FOX’s Kaitlyn Vincie after the session. “Unfortunately, on the second lap, I thought it was going to be even better, and I kind of messed up Turns 3 and 4. But the truck is really, really fast.”

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The achievement also made McKee only the fourth driver in NASCAR’s national series history to win a pole before turning 18. He joined Custer as the only driver to accomplish the feat before his 17th birthday.

There was another reason Martinsville suited the teenager. McKee had already topped qualifying for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the track’s major Late Model Stock Car event. Winning both poles at the same venue within days demonstrated his familiarity with its demanding layout.

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However, translating that speed into a Truck Series pole required another level of execution. The heavier trucks demand careful throttle control and patience through the corners. Nonetheless, McKee delivered when it mattered.

He also acknowledged the people behind the performance. His No. 77 Spire Motorsports team, Ziegler, crew chief Chad Walter, and the rest of the group had prepared a competitive Chevrolet.

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“Thanks to the whole 77 group, everyone at Ziegler, Chad, and all the guys who brought a really fast truck.”

And before the race, McKee made his ambitions clear: “I won the pole here in the late model race here the other day, so hopefully we can get the win here later.”

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Though a win was not to be, the race was a thriller.

McKee’s record night was only part of the bigger picture

The pole was another step in a development program that had already produced impressive results. Spire Motorsports signed McKee as the inaugural driver in its Ascent Driver Development Program.

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His first major breakthrough came in Late Model competition. At 12, McKee won a 100-lap CARS Pro Late Model feature at Dillon Motor Speedway. That victory made him the youngest winner in CARS Tour history.

He continued building his credentials before entering national competition. In 2025, he won the Trans Am Series’ TA2 championship with four victories. At 15, he became the youngest champion in the category’s history.

McKee also made an immediate impression in ARCA. Five days after turning 15, he won his ARCA Menards Series debut at Watkins Glen International. He later secured the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East championship at 16, collecting four victories along the way.

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His Truck Series introduction followed a similar pattern. McKee made his debut at Richmond Raceway in August. He qualified 13th and finished eighth. He followed that with a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Bristol results made him the youngest driver to record a top-five finish in a NASCAR national series. His subsequent Phoenix Raceway appearance ended with a 14th-place finish.

There is also a longer-term plan behind his development. McKee has signed with JR Motorsports for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He will compete part-time in 2027 and 2028 before moving into full-time competition in 2029.

For now, his attention remains on gaining experience with Spire Motorsports. The Martinsville race presented another challenge, particularly with several competitive trucks starting behind him.

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McKee expected the track to change as rubber accumulated throughout the evening. He also knew Layne Riggs, Tyler Ankrum, and other front-running competitors would make the race difficult.

“Yeah, I think it’s the way the track is changing throughout the night and the track is rubbering up. There’s obviously a lot of really good cars right behind me, the 34, the 11, and the 88. All those guys are going to be tough, but I think we have a really good truck to do it.”

McKee eventually finished fifth in the Black’s Tire 200 after leading 29 laps. He also became involved in a late-race incident with championship contender Kaden Honeycutt, who dropped to 14th.

The result gave McKee another top-five finish and added substance to his record-breaking qualifying performance. At 16, he is already competing with drivers who have considerably more national-series experience. Martinsville offered another clear indication of how quickly his career is progressing.