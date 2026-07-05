“Tell Your Mother I’m Sorry”- Ryan Blaney Admits Dale Jr’s Mom Once Threatened Him With Police Intervention

Most NASCAR fans know Ryan Blaney and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as two of the sport’s biggest names. Fewer know they used to be neighbors. Even fewer know about a Fourth of July mix-up on Dale Jr.’s property that ended with Blaney sending an emergency text.

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“Tell your mother I’m sorry.”

Here is what happened. Ryan Blaney was shooting fireworks near his house on the estate when a voice cut through the trees.

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“Shoot off another firework, and I’m calling the cops.”

That was Brenda Jackson, Dale Jr.’s mom. Blaney knew the voice instantly and stopped the fireworks. He saw her later that week, apologized in person, and had already sent that text to Junior the same night.

To understand this more, go back to 2015. Ryan Blaney was 21, freshly into the Cup Series, and basically figuring life out as he went. Dale Jr. had a guest house sitting empty on his 300-acre estate in Mooresville, North Carolina. He offered it to the kid. Blaney moved in.

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The two houses were about 1,000 yards apart with thick forest in between. Blaney’s way over was a four-wheeler through the dark woods. He made that trip a lot, mostly on Sunday nights after races, still wired from the day. What was waiting on the other side was Whisky River. Dale Jr. had built a full replica Wild West town on the land. A proper saloon, a proper ghost town, right there on his property. That became their spot.

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Win or lose, Blaney would ride through the trees, and they would sit in that saloon, drink beer, and talk racing. Blaney still calls those years the most fun of his life.

The best night was in June 2017. Ryan Blaney won his first Cup race at Pocono. He flew home and found Junior waiting, four coolers of beer, dropped straight onto his front lawn. The next morning, Blaney posted on Instagram calling Junior “a damn good friend.” That pretty much covered it.

Dale Jr. and Ryan Blaney, neighbors off the track, rivals on it

None of that warmth followed them onto the racetrack. At Phoenix in 2017, Blaney got so frustrated racing Dale Jr. that he called him something unpleasant over the radio. Junior found out and thought it was hilarious.

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Martinsville, the same year, was less funny. Junior shoved Ryan Blaney into the wall, accidentally. Blaney returned the favour on purpose, spinning him out. He called and left a voicemail apologizing afterward. Junior accepted it, then said he would remember it.

When Junior retired after 2017, the equation changed. He went from rival to one of Blaney’s biggest advocates. In 2025, when Blaney’s pit crew was costing him races every week, Junior went on his podcast and told Blaney exactly what to do: walk into Team Penske’s office and demand it be fixed.

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Ryan Blaney moved off the estate at the end of 2017. He has his own place in Mooresville now and lives there with his wife and son. The fireworks are long gone. Brenda Jackson’s voice through the woods, though, that one stuck.