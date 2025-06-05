Teresa Earnhardt Labeled “Wicked Witch” by NASCAR Fans After $2.23 Trillion Earnhardt Partner’s Exposè

When Amazon Prime dropped the Earnhardt documentary series on May 22, it was supposed to be a touching tribute to one of NASCAR’s biggest legends—for the most part, it was. Except, what fans didn’t anticipate was the deep dive they’d get not just into what made Dale Earnhardt The Intimidator, but also the controversial equations that ran in the family even before his tragic death.

So, while most viewers reached for their tissues, others were reaching for their pitchforks. Reason? When Dale Earnhardt Jr finally green-lighted the Amazon Prime series after rejecting countless similar projects over the last 24 years, it also meant Teresa Earnhardt’s name would definitely come up. For the step-mother has always been what they call omnipresent, pulling the strings from behind the curtain…

…the first instance of which Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kelley Earnhardt saw soon after their father’s death. Teresa reportedly inherited her husband’s entire estate, including exclusive control over every family possession. This meant it was only a matter of time before the brother-sister duo would be cast out. As per reports, Teresa didn’t let her step-children look through “sentimental possessions, childhood items or family photos”, even rejecting any input on the seven-time Cup Series champion’s funeral or his grave. Today, unfortunately, that exclusive control has transpired into something even more sinister.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A total ban on Teresa’s step-children coming anywhere near their father’s final resting place—a mausoleum located on private property beside Highway 3 in Mooresville, North Carolina, protected by a fence, and cameras. “She’s so extreme that we might get arrested,” Kelley, now 52, had bluntly revealed just last month. And even though Jr once made an unsanctioned visit “fueled by some combination of liquid courage and that Earnhardt defiance” to “sit and think” that incident was still two decades ago. All that remains are the memories, and the isolation the two young children felt in 2001 and beyond.

Yet, despite their differences, Dale Jr has never shied away from acknowledging her good side. In an interview in 2024, the retired veteran had stated, “She’s done a really good job protecting Dad’s legacy and taking care of that over the years.” But that doesn’t mean fans are going to let Teresa Earnhardt off the hook that easy. One Reddit user was particularly ticked off, thanks to Amazon Prime (currently enjoying over $2.2 trillion in market cap). In a post titled, “Teresa Earnhardt rant,” the user wrote, “Just watched the Earnhardt series on Prime and man, Teresa sucks. She seems like a decent person who really loved Dale, but then I learned that after his death she cut the kids out of the business over contract disputes and won’t even let them visit his grave? I even read that she sued Kerry for going by his dad’s last name.

“Seems like the Earnhardt kids got the short end of the stick from their dad their whole lives, even now decades after his passing thanks to Teresa. Really feel bad for them, but I guess they’re not complaining. EDIT: Worth noting that Jr. said on a recent podcast that Teresa’s always been tough but fair and has done a good job protecting his dad’s legacy.” Well, it wasn’t long before others jumped in, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans torch Teresa as docuseries digs up family feud

If there’s one thing that the document series proved, it’s that NASCAR fans never forget. And when it comes to Teresa Earnhardt, they’ve got long memories and even sharper words. Once the documentary started peeling back layers of family drama, it did not take long for fans to speak their minds loud and clear.

One fan did not mince words: “She tried to blame Dale Jr. for the poor, poor performance of the team when she was the one letting the team rot.” Ouch. Sounds like some serious finger-pointing went down behind the scenes, and the fans are not buying Teresa’s version. Another fan showed immense respect for Dale Jr.’s patience through it all, saying, “I’m always surprised how Junior stays civil when he talks about things.” After all this drama, staying cool in public is no small feat.

But the nickname? The fans were throwing it around like a checkered flag. “There is a reason why she is the wicked witch of the south .” No subtlety here. It was NASCAR Twitter that had handed out this nickname years ago, and it’s made a loud comeback thanks to the series. NASCAR’s own fairytale villain is alive and well, according to the Twitterverse.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when it comes to the future of DEI, many believe it should have taken a different route: “DEI should have gone to Dale Jr “, fans clearly think the racing legacy deserved a champion’s heir, not a family feud. To the fans, the fall of Dale Earnhardt Inc. wasn’t just a business misstep—it was a betrayal of legacy.

And then comes the ultimate fairy tale comparison. One fan said, “If they had a NASCAR Earnhardt version of Cinderella, she is clearly the evil stepmother.” No pumpkin carriage needed—just a black number three, a shattered team, and an ending no one wanted.

Clearly, NASCAR fans did not just watch Earnhardt—they felt it. And as far as they are concerned, Teresa isn’t walking away from this one with a happily ever after.