Thanksgiving Classic 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Schedule, Drivers and Storylines

The Thanksgiving celebrations seem to have extended! Southern National Motorsports Park is gearing up for a milestone weekend as the Thanksgiving classic celebrates its 25th anniversary. The storied event returns with one of its strongest fields in years, blending NASCAR star power with short track legends and rising prospects. Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 edition.

What Is the Thanksgiving Classic, The Historic Race at Southern National

The Thanksgiving classic is Southern National Motorsports Park’s crown-jewel season finale, a historic late-model stock car showdown that’s been drawing big names and bigger storylines since its first running in 1998, just as the Southern National was wrapping up its sixth year.

It was originally called the Winston Turkey 200, and Philip Morris, a five-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion, won the inaugural race.

Over the years, it has become one of short-track racing’s most iconic fall traditions, with winners that include NASCAR stars like Denny Hamlin, Josh Berry, and Lee Pulliam. What began as a local post-Thanksgiving race has evolved into a full-blown celebration of grassroots motorsports, steeped in nostalgia, pride, and bragging rights.

Who Is Winston Kelley, the Grand Marshall for the Thanksgiving Classics

Winston Kelley, who was serving as the Grand Marshal for this year’s Thanksgiving Classic, is one of the most recognizable voices in stock car racing. Known as the executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and a longtime broadcaster on the Motor Racing Network from 1988 to 2000, Kelley has become a trusted presence for fans even before his first MRN broadcast.

Moreover, track owner Michael Diaz is more than excited about this announcement.

“We are excited to have Winston Kelley come to Southern National as our Grand Marshall for the 25 Thanksgiving Classic,” Diaz said. “Winston’s voice is memorable for anyone who has watched NASCAR, and what he has done for the NASCAR Hall of Fame is even more memorable. With him here, with the Matt McCall grandstand dedication ceremony, Lee Pulliam running for Dale Jr, and Josh Berry coming back, this is going to be the biggest Thanksgiving Classic weekend we’ve had in a while.”

His return to Southern Nationals brings both prestige and nostalgia, especially as he reunites with former MRN colleague Alex Hayden during Sunday’s marquee event, adding an extra layer of significance to the classic’s 25th anniversary.

Who are the drivers & storylines to watch this Thanksgiving weekend?

That edition brings together one of the most stacked late-model stock fields in recent memory, and every big name arrives with something to prove. Four-time NASCAR weekly series national champion Lee Pulliam returns, racing for yet another crown jewel, while Josh Berry, fresh off his 2025 summer Las Vegas series win, comes back to the track where he has already etched his Classic history.

Add in rising talents like Keelan Harvick, making his first Southern National Late Model Stock start, and seasoned contenders such as Jamey Caudill and Doug Barnes Jr., and the stage is set for a showdown across generations.

But the story lines go deeper than the driver roster. With nearly 30 late-model stock entries, record Charger participation, and more than 50 legends. Cars in the mix, weekend promises, drama, surprises, and the kind of short-track intensity that only Southern Nationals can deliver.

What is the event schedule & how can fans watch the 2025 Thanksgiving Classic?

The 2025 Thanksgiving classics kick off on Friday, November 28, with pit gates opening at 10:30 am. Late model practice begins at noon, followed by local division practice in the afternoon.

Fans can enter the grandstands at 5:45 pm, just in time for qualifying for Bandolero, Legend Car, and Limited Late Model decisions. The evening wraps up with a slate of races, including Bandolero, Legend Car, and a 75-lap Limited Late Model feature.

Saturday, November 29, continues the action with morning practice sessions for local divisions, followed by qualifying for Mini Stock, Charger, and Late Model Stock Car classes in the afternoon. The grandstand is open at 2:45 pm, leading into a packed schedule of B-Mains, Bandolero races, and Mini Stock, Charger, and Legend Car Feature races starting at 5 pm.

The weekend reaches its peak on Sunday, November 30, starting with pit gates at 8:30 am and a work session for late model stock cars at 9 am. Fans can attend an autograph session from 10 to 11:30 am before the last chance qualifiers for the late model stock car feature at 12:30 pm. The feature races follow, including the Charger, the Southern National Vintage Series, and the headline 250-lap Late Model Stock Car finale.

For those who can’t make it to the track, the entire event will be broadcast live on Ultra Broadcasting, ensuring fans everywhere can follow all the racing action at Southern National.