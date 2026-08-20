“That Guy Just Don’t Believe in You”- Kaulig Boss Delivers Blunt Verdict After Veteran Crew Chief’s Shock Exit

Mini Tyrrell’s dream NASCAR debut in the Truck Series has hit a slump. His crew chief for the No. 14 Kaulig Racing truck, Bruce Cook, left the team mid-season in August. And that comes at a time when the team was already struggling to find speed and performance. The partnership was part of the major engineering revamp at Kaulig, but Cook made his choice and left the team in a difficult position.

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Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice shared his take on the sudden exit on SiriusXM. “I hate that for Mini, I hate that for that team, but we’re strong enough as Kaulig Racing to move forward. I hate it for him (Tyrrell) because you have a crew chief all year and then that guy just don’t believe in you, don’t believe in the system and then just leave.”

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In Cook’s absence, Lennie Chandler is filling in as the interim crew chief for Mini Tyrrell and the No. 14 team. Kaulig Racing didn’t make any announcement regarding the switch, but Bob Pockrass highlighted the change heading into the Richmond race weekend. “Going through truck rosters … Mini Tyrrell has had a crew chief change. Bruce Cook no longer crew chief. Lennie Chandler is handling the role on an interim basis,” he wrote on X.

Tyrrell currently sits 20th in the points standings. Mathematically, he is unlikely to make it to the championship race. In his last four races, the team has struggled badly, with finishes of 24th or worse. That makes the situation particularly tough for Mini Tyrrell, who is essentially driving to keep his seat at Kaulig Racing.

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He was handed a one-year contract after winning the “Race for the Seat” reality show. Yet Kaulig is doing all it can to provide him with the resources he needs. “Right now we are interviewing a guy who came to Richmond, and he’s gonna go to New Hampshire and watch and see if he wants to do it. Moving to Bristol, we’re gonna announce who’s the crew chief in that truck moving forward,” Rice added.

Tyrrell and Kaulig Racing are in a tricky situation. The driver doesn’t have a secured ride for next season, while Kaulig hasn’t provided much stability or performance so far this season. The remaining eight races could very well decide the future of the No. 14 team, and we could see a new driver behind the wheel in 2027.