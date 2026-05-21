“That Is a Bad Sign”- Insiders Sound the Alarm on HMS’ Biggest Roadblock Amidst Growing Alex Bowman Doubts

NASCAR silly season conversations are in full swing, and Corey Day’s name sits right at the center. With Alex Bowman reportedly on the hot seat at Hendrick Motorsports, the No. 48 seat in the Cup Series has increasingly been linked to Day. However, as some insiders suggest, he may not necessarily be the best choice for the team.

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While discussing Bowman’s future on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, it was clear that both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his guest, Steve Letarte, agreed on his place in the Cup Series. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

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“I believe that Alex deserves a Cup ride, and I think when he’s at his best, he can win; he’s proven that. The unfortunate part is it’s like when your favorite football player goes down,” Letarte argues. “He’s your guy; he might have taken you to great heights. But if he just can’t perform or consistently perform or just stay healthy enough, then you have to make bad or tough—tough is a better word—business decisions.”

This entire conversation stems from the recent speculation surrounding Bowman’s future in the Cup Series. Multiple insiders, including Jordan Bianchi and Bob Pockrass, think that Bowman may not continue with Hendrick Motorsports beyond 2027. Even before his vertigo diagnosis in 2026, Bowman was already walking a thin line at HMS.

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Bowman entered the final year of his contract with HMS in 2026, while carrying a 50-plus-race winless streak. His recurring injuries have not helped his case either.

Letarte, who previously worked as a crew chief for Hendrick Motorsports, hinted at “business decisions” potentially affecting Bowman’s future with the team. Instead of backing Bowman, Letarte identified Connor Zilisch as the preferred choice.

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While Letarte was excited about the idea of Zilisch in a top ride in the Cup Series, Dale Jr. was not necessarily on board with it. Despite Zilisch’s dominant performance last year and his ability to drive home a good car into the victory lane, Jr. was focused on Corey Day instead:

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“They are not getting rid of Byron. They are not getting rid of Chase; they are not getting rid of those guys if they need to bring Zilisch in. That is a roadblock for Day. That is a bad sign for Day.”

The catch here is that Connor Zilisch is not a Hendrick Motorsports driver. He just has a direct investment setup with GM and Chevrolet. With two legendary sponsors like WeatherTech and Red Bull on his side, Zilisch’s career in NASCAR has been on a relatively comfortable track.

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However, his competitor for the rumored replacement at Hendrick Motorsports, Corey Day, has been a part of the Hendrick Motorsports driver development program since 2024. Day was able to rack up multiple starts in the O’Reilly and Truck Series with the team before getting a full-time ride with the team in 2026.

The fated one vs. the ‘outsider’ talent

On paper, this comparison feels like a no-brainer. Day has yet to prove himself in the O’Reilly Series. He won his first race in the O’Reilly Series this week at Dover Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Zilisch is already running a full-time Cup schedule, and most experts agree that he deserves a better ride for his talent. For Day, it would be unpleasant news. In his eyes, Zilisch is the outsider who has no business racing for Hendrick Motorsports.

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Imago BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 11: Corey Day 17 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet watches the action from pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O Reilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 on April 11, 2026 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 11 NASCAR OReilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604112016300

After all, the 20-year-old is the direct successor of the HMS program. But in spite of Rick Hendrick‘s backing, Corey Day is lacking when it comes to sponsors and wins. So realistically, the chances of him getting his well-planned-out ride in the Cup Series are close to zero.

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One may argue that Connor Zilisch is under a multi-year contract with Trackhouse Racing. After all they have done for him, they won’t let him leave without a fight. However, in this situation, Zilisch has the upper hand over Trackhouse. He can sign an early deal with Hendrick Motorsports to switch teams when his current contract expires.

That would also open up the possibility of a buyout, allowing Connor Zilisch to move in early. It would pretty much mirror the same situation that Tyler Reddick went through. He was set to join 23XI Racing in 2024, but after his fallout with Richard Childress Racing, he was able to get behind the wheel of the No. 45 in 2023 itself.

A buyout would also make a lot of sense in Zilisch’s case. He is currently racing with subpar equipment. When he got the chance to drive a top-performing car in the O’Reilly Series this year, no driver could compete against him realistically. Either way, the 2027 season is still far away, and it’s a long wait for any such developments to happen.