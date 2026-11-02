Austin Cindric had every reason to be furious after Carson Hocevar repeatedly brake-checked him at Martinsville, leaving the No. 2 Ford badly damaged and his afternoon in ruins. Over the radio, Cindric questioned NASCAR’s tolerance for drivers “weaponizing cars,” but that was as far as his public reaction went. He did not turn the confrontation into a showdown, leaving one veteran convinced he had missed a golden opportunity.

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“So Austin, that was all your fault. What the hell are you thinking? You should’ve wrecked him windshield-deep. Take care of it right then. Take care of it right then, and that was the perfect place to do it, Martinsville. Because if you do it at Miami Homestead, it could hurt him. You’re going awfully fast at Miami Homestead. You could’ve planted Carson Hocevar windshield deep and finished it off yourself, and instead you didn’t,” Kenny Wallace did not hold back when discussing Austin Cindric’s confrontation with Carson Hocevar.

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The veteran believes the Team Penske driver had an opportunity to retaliate at Martinsville but allowed the dispute to continue instead. His argument was simple: if Cindric was going to answer Hocevar’s aggressive driving, the short track was a safer place to do it than the season finale in Homestead.

The incident unfolded after the two drivers became involved in a heated battle during the Xfinity 500. Hocevar had already reported that his No. 77 Chevrolet was difficult to drive, but the tension escalated when Cindric made contact with him on track. Hocevar responded with repeated brake checks, slowing abruptly in front of the No. 2 Ford on the frontstretch and again exiting Turn 2. The contact eventually left Cindric’s car with severe front-end damage.

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The damage was especially visible when Cindric’s crew began working on the Ford. The team removed the hood completely as mechanics attempted to assess and repair the front end, but the damage proved too extensive to get him back into the race. Cindric was forced behind the wall and classified 36th, while Hocevar continued to the finish in 21st.

Wallace’s reasoning for choosing Martinsville over Homestead comes down to the difference in speed. Martinsville is a 0.526-mile short track where drivers spend much of the lap braking and negotiating tight corners. Homestead is a 1.5-mile oval where cars carry considerably more speed through its banked turns. Wallace feared that a retaliation attempt at the season finale could cause a far more serious accident.

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The 2024 Truck Series race at Homestead offers a sobering example. Conner Jones made contact with Matt Mills during a battle for position on Lap 76, sending Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet hard into the outside wall. The truck caught fire, and Mills was transported to a local hospital. He remained there for two nights while doctors monitored his oxygen levels after smoke inhalation. NASCAR suspended Jones for one race for violating its member code of conduct. Mills was eventually released and cleared to return to racing. It was a reminder that contact at Homestead can have consequences well beyond a damaged race car.

Hocevar, however, appeared unfazed by the Martinsville controversy. Asked about the exchange after the race, he described it as normal short-track racing, explaining that drivers were constantly trying to move one another on restarts. He also made it clear that he had enjoyed the battle.

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“Sometimes you’re getting it, sometimes you’re causing it,” Hocevar said. “You know, vice versa. So, yeah, I don’t know. I had fun.”

This was not the first time Hocevar had drawn criticism for aggressive driving in 2026. At Darlington, contact with Brad Keselowski sent the RFK Racing driver spinning, prompting Keselowski to warn that Hocevar’s “day is coming and it’s coming hard.” Hocevar later clashed with Ryan Blaney at Bristol while fighting for second. The contact sent Blaney into the wall, ending his race, and the disagreement continued after the checkered flag when the two drivers exchanged punches on pit road.

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Wallace ended his criticism with a joke that was just as pointed as the rest of his remarks.

“You should’ve took care of wrecking Carson Hocevar right then and right there. And you know what? Carson would’ve laughed because he’d have sold more T-shirts,” he said.

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He was referring to Hocevar’s habit of turning controversy into merchandise attention. After the Darlington incident with Keselowski, Hocevar promoted a discount in his online store tied to the positions he gained during the race, giving fans another reason to revisit the feud.

Cindric has yet to offer a detailed public explanation for why he did not retaliate. Wallace, meanwhile, has made his old-school view clear, even if his advice raises its own questions about how far drivers should go to settle a score.