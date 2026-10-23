Cleetus McFarland built his name on YouTube with wild automotive stunts, high-powered machines, and an infectious love for motorsports. But his ambitions stretch beyond entertaining millions online. McFarland’s passion for racing has pushed him to trade YouTube stunts for real competition, taking on the challenge of proving himself in NASCAR’s national series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His NASCAR journey has included learning the ropes from Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Talladega and suffering a painful Truck Series debut at Daytona. Now, returning to Talladega, the Niece Motorsports driver has redemption on his mind. Yet this time, there is more at stake than simply making it to the checkered flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This time around, my strategy is to finish the race, you know, and when I focus on that, I typically do way better. Obviously, Daytona I only made it six laps, you know, that was pathetic, and I’m here to get some redemption. I’m not so much going to worry about trying to stay four inches from the bumper in front of me. I’m going to worry about keeping my truck clean and racing a good race and bringing home the truck with four wheels on it,” McFarland said in a clip posted by Steven Taranto on X.

McFarland isn’t hiding from what happened at Daytona. The YouTube star knows his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut ended before he could learn much, and he wants a very different outcome at Talladega. His approach sounds simple, but it reflects a lesson that can be difficult for a rookie surrounded by experienced drivers: staying in the race matters more than chasing every position.

ADVERTISEMENT

McFarland started 12th in the No. 4 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in February’s season opener. He was running around 10th when the race turned sour on Lap 6. Exiting Turn 4, his truck got loose and began to wobble. He couldn’t gather it up, spun sideways, and slammed the driver’s side into the inside wall near pit road before sliding through the infield grass. He was the only driver involved and finished 37th.

McFarland took responsibility afterward, calling it a mistake and admitting he had been too focused on staying glued to the truck ahead. He was pushing hard on the throttle to keep pace, leaving himself little room to recover when the truck stepped out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash also cost him valuable track time: technical issues had limited his practice to just a handful of laps. He had wanted to learn how the trucks handled in traffic, but instead left Daytona frustrated with himself.

That setback did not derail McFarland’s ambitions. Richard Childress Racing announced a two-year agreement with him in March, giving him a limited schedule in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series across 2026 and 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is targeting superspeedway starts in that series next year, but NASCAR wants him to gain more experience before approving those opportunities. His performances in the Truck Series and ARCA therefore carry significance beyond the finishing order.

There has been progress since Daytona. McFarland returned to the Truck Series at Michigan, completed the race on the lead lap, and gained important experience handling the vehicle over a full distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Talladega presents his third Truck Series start of the season and his first at the track in this series. He will drive the No. 4 Blues Hog Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, with Mike Shiplett serving as crew chief.

The venue offers a useful test of how much he has learned. Talladega’s 2.66-mile layout rewards drivers who can work in tightly packed drafting lines, maintain momentum and communicate effectively with their spotters. One mistimed move can send a truck spinning or trigger a multicar wreck.

ADVERTISEMENT

McFarland has already shown speed there, finishing second in the ARCA race in April after leading 19 laps. But repeating that performance in a Truck Series field will require adapting to a different level of competition.

He also has some valuable guidance to draw on. Before his first ARCA race at Talladega in 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped McFarland learn the track, offering advice on its characteristics and how to approach the racing line. That preparation gave him familiarity with a venue where confidence alone is not enough.

McFarland has acknowledged that NASCAR is watching his progress, and he is eager to earn its confidence. He also teased an announcement about his 2027 schedule, hinting at unexpected plans and new opportunities. For now, his immediate goal at Talladega is far more straightforward: keep the truck in one piece and finish the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Daytona, a clean run would be a meaningful step forward. It would show that McFarland can learn from an early mistake rather than repeat it, while strengthening his case for more chances in NASCAR’s national series.