Casey Mears turned down Cal Wells and Toyota Atlantic for a family venture, and on paper it was not the crazy choice. Roger Penske’s support was attached. An IndyCar path was implied. Early results even pulled in major sponsorship interest. Then WorldCom arrived, and the deal Mears chose started carrying weight he never signed up for.

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“This kind of goes back to the WorldCom deal because they were really excited when we ran fourth and led laps and stuff at California Speedway. So, WorldCom was excited. And there was already talks with Rahal and WorldCom about me running with them next season. So I’m like, this is going to be amazing. That whole deal blew up,” Casey Mears said on the Dinner with Racers podcast.

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Mears was reflecting on an open-wheel opportunity that initially appeared to have everything going for it. A strong performance at California Speedway had attracted WorldCom’s attention, and discussions about a possible future with Bobby Rahal’s organization were already underway. For the young driver, it looked like a major step toward establishing himself in Champ Car. But the opportunity did not develop as he had hoped, and the WorldCom scandal would later add another layer to the story.

The path that brought Mears to that point had involved an important career gamble. Before committing to Team Mears, he had been close to joining Cal Wells’ Toyota Atlantic program. Mears had developed a relationship with Wells after traveling with his organization during the season when Jeff Krosnoff was driving. Wells invited him to attend races, learn about the operation, and get to know the team.

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Mears estimated that he attended 10 to 12 IndyCar races with the group. Wells was preparing to bring Anthony Lazzaro into the Atlantic program, and Mears had a deal on the table to become the second driver. He had also tested with Lynx Racing, one of the leading teams in the series, and recalled being exceptionally quick in the car.

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However, before he could sign with Wells, his father presented another opportunity. Roger Mears had been working behind the scenes on a family-backed racing venture involving Casey and his cousin. Roger Penske and Rick Mears were expected to support the project, which would operate out of the family’s off-road shop in Bakersfield. The idea was to build a competitive program that could eventually serve as a feeder into IndyCar.

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Mears was excited about the possibilities and decided to turn down Wells. He recalled the moment the decision became official: the team was testing at Buttonwillow when Wells arrived by helicopter with a contract ready for him to sign. Mears had to explain that he was pursuing the family venture instead.

The WorldCom connection offered another reason for optimism. Mears made his CART debut in 2000 with a third Team Rahal entry at California Speedway. The WorldCom-backed opportunity produced a fourth-place finish, an impressive result for a newcomer competing against established drivers. He also led a lap, which helped generate further interest from the sponsor.

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Mears recalled that WorldCom was enthusiastic about his performance and that discussions were already taking place with Rahal about a potential seat for the following season. He subsequently got another opportunity in 2001 with Mo Nunn Racing, driving the No. 66 Pioneer-WorldCom entry. He replaced Alex Zanardi for the final four races after the Italian suffered a serious accident at the German round.

But the sponsorship landscape was becoming increasingly uncertain. On June 25, 2002, WorldCom disclosed that it had improperly accounted for more than $3.8 billion in expenses. The revelation triggered an investigation and an SEC fraud action, while the telecommunications company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection the following month.

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The scandal had major consequences for a company that had been heavily involved in motorsports sponsorship. Its financial collapse threatened the stability of racing partnerships and removed a significant corporate presence from the sport. For drivers trying to secure competitive seats, losing access to a major sponsor could make an already difficult career path even harder.

There is an important distinction in Mears’ timeline, though. His fourth-place Team Rahal debut and his Mo Nunn Racing appearances came before the WorldCom accounting scandal became public. His comments connect the sponsor’s enthusiasm and the discussions about his future with the deal that eventually fell apart, but they do not establish that the scandal alone caused a specific contract to collapse.

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Mears eventually moved toward NASCAR, competing in the Busch Series before reaching the Cup level with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2003. He later joined Hendrick Motorsports, where he secured his biggest Cup Series victory in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600. His career ultimately took a different direction from the open-wheel path he had once envisioned. Looking back, the decision to turn down Wells’ offer remains a significant moment in that journey, particularly because the alternative initially seemed to offer so much promise.