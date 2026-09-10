“That Will Be Embarrassing”: JGR Has a Championship Problem Kevin Harvick Just Exposed

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series title is Joe Gibbs Racing’s to lose. With 8 Cup wins within the organization so far and all four cars inside the Top 6, they are the prime contenders to win the championship. But all it takes is one spark of internal friction, and they could give this advantage away to their rivals. And that is exactly what Kevin Harvick pointed out while breaking down Christopher Bell’s Southern 500 win.

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“They just don’t need to beat themselves up. Because in the end it’s like you said earlier, one of them better win. Because in a year like this, when your cars are that don’t give it away by getting in a pis**** contest with each other, that is not what you want to do. That will be embarrassing,” Kevin Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast.

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Harvick’s concern is not simply about four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers competing for the same championship. It is about what could happen when those championship ambitions collide on the racetrack.

With Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs all fighting for the title, there is no guarantee that the JGR camp will remain united once every position and every point starts carrying greater weight. One driver’s aggressive move could ruin another’s race, and in the worst-case scenario, JGR could end up costing itself a championship that looked well within its grasp.

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Joe Gibbs himself has already acknowledged how stressful such situations can become. During the race at Chicagoland, Briscoe emerged victorious in a JGR 1-2-3 ahead of Bell and Hamlin. Rather than celebrating an organization-wide sweep without reservation, Gibbs admitted that he gets nervous whenever multiple JGR cars are running at the front together. He knows that contact between teammates can happen, and when it does, repairing those relationships can take considerable time.

Gibbs also recognizes that although Briscoe, Bell, Hamlin, and Gibbs all race under the JGR umbrella, they are not one single team on the track. Each driver has his own crew, sponsors, career ambitions, and people working behind the scenes. Briscoe has his group led by James, Bell has his team with Adam, and the same applies to Hamlin and Gibbs. That separation matters even more now because all four have something much bigger to fight for.

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The danger is not theoretical, either. During the 2025 Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Hamlin intentionally spun his JGR teammate Ty Gibbs. The incident showed how quickly an internal battle can escalate when teammates have competing interests. In a normal season, an incident like that can create tension inside an organization. During the Chase, however, the consequences can be far greater.

Hamlin had a buffer of 25 points, which is down to 12 after the Darlington debacle. Bell has found his win, after seven runner-up finishes. Ty Gibbs was ready to pounce on an opportunity when Kyle Larson and Bell were battling. And Chase Briscoe has been ruthlessly consistent, sitting 5th in the standings.

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It’s worth noting, Hamlin is desperate to win his first championship before he retires. Bell wants to establish himself as the next leader of the group, and a championship trophy does the trick for him. Briscoe wants to prove that JGR made a right choice by handing him an opportunity after SHR exit. And then there is Ty Gibbs, who all of a sudden knows how to win races. It might feel like it’s a good problem to have to manage winning drivers, but in the Chase this can be detrimental for an organization like JGR.

Four drivers. Four separate teams. One championship to capture. For JGR, that creates an unusual problem. The organization has enough speed to win the title, but if its drivers start fighting each other too hard, they could take away the very opportunity they have spent the entire season building toward. That is the kind of outcome Harvick believes would not just be painful, but embarrassing for JGR as a whole.