“That’s My Baby Girl”: 23XI’s Darlington Success Turns Emotional as Bubba Wallace Drops Heartwarming Family Update

For someone who loves being a father, the child can be his world, and Bubba Wallace, in this case, is no different. The 23XI Racing star recently welcomed a new member to his family, which occurred amid the ongoing Darlington race weekend, where he achieved formidable success in qualifying.

Bubba Wallace’s good news at Darlington

In a recent interview with Fox on X, Wallace shared that he has become a father for the second time. That too after he qualified second for Sunday’s race behind teammate Tyler Reddick. Speaking about how his day has been, Wallace said:

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“Just proud of the efforts from the team, continued to ride the momentum from race one, and now Darlington super tough. This package is a handful. I thought we were really far off in practice, but we’re pretty close to the 45. So it’s more on me trying to figure it out and get there.”

Following this, Wallace devised a genius way to reveal the name of his daughter to the world. He said:

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“I will say that lap (final qualifying lap which put him at #2) for the 23 was driven by Cameron Jade. You know who that is? That’s my baby girl! Just born Thursday.”

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Cameron Jade Wallace, Bubba and Amanda Wallace’s second child, was born nearly one and a half years after their first child, Becks Hayden Wallace, was born back on September 29, 2024.

Bubba Wallace met Amanda Carter during their high school and then reconnected in 2015 and have been in a relationship ever since. In June 2021, Wallace proposed to Amanda, and then they got married to Amanda Carter on December 31, 2022.

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For someone like Wallace, who repeatedly admitted how being a father has affected him positively and shifted his mindset, the arrival of a new baby just adds more to it. While it is a major personal milestone for him, on the track side, Wallace will look to repeat it on Sunday.

Bubba Wallace looks for a strong Sunday at Darlington

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23XI Racing are on a roll. Not only are Reddick and Wallace on the top of the table, they also start together on the front row on Sunday. And now, with this major personal revelation, Bubba Wallace wants to end the Darlington Raceway race weekend on a high.

“The engineers go through so much data to figure out what the offset is for aero balance, right coming in with a new package, and I think we just over-adjusted, and all the comments that I said, it’s always nice when you give feedback, and they’re like that makes sense,” Wallace said in the same interview.

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With this, the #23 driver admitted that there is more work to be done on his car and prepare it for Sunday. Wallace currently trails his teammate, Tyler Reddick, in the championship.

“It’s the worst when they’re like, I don’t believe what you’re saying. So we’re all vibing right now. Got some things to work on for our Columbia Toyota Camry, but a front row lockout for us. We’ll go have some fun tomorrow,” Wallace said.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Bubba Wallace can finally win a race and finish the race weekend on a high note. The win will also help him close the gap to Reddick in the Drivers’ Standings.