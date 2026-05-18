After winning the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin recently took home another million dollars – the highlight of the event. However, Hamlin adopted a completely different strategy afterward, in contrast to the majority of drivers who would joyfully celebrate the payout and add the victory to their legacy. In classic Denny fashion, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran bluntly dismissed the exhibition victory entirely. Because, in his view, the only victories that really count are those that are officially recorded in NASCAR’s record books.

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Why Denny Hamlin isn’t excited about his All-Star win

“This [All-Star win] doesn’t count. It’s bulls—-. That’s my career. All the wins that really matter don’t count. I mean, it’s cool. It’ll go on your resume when they’re debating whether to put you in (the Hall of Fame) or not. But yeah, it doesn’t go on the stat sheet.”

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That brutally honest response from Denny Hamlin to Matt Weaver perfectly summed up how the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran feels about NASCAR’s non-points events, even after collecting another $1 million paycheck at Dover Motor Speedway.

Technically, Denny Hamlin won a NASCAR Cup-level race for the 67th time on Sunday. However, officially, there are still just 61 Cup Series wins listed in the record books. Why is that? Well, the All-Star Race and The Clash are examples of exhibition races that NASCAR does not include in official Cup Series win totals.

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Hamlin has also accumulated wins in those non-points competitions over the years. He had already won four times in The Clash/Shootout exhibition event prior to Sunday. When you include this most recent All-Star Race victory, which is his second overall in the competition, six of Hamlin’s most significant wins suddenly fall into an odd statistical gray area.

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They happened. The money, the trophies counted. The pressure was absolutely there, like any other Cup race. But the official NASCAR stat sheet pretends they don’t. Given that these races frequently feature only the top drivers in the sport racing under extreme pressure with big prize pools attached, it’s obvious that Hamlin has never truly accepted that.

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It can also be argued that because the field is completely filled with great talent, winning an All-Star Race can be more difficult than winning a regular points race. And honestly, even if Hamlin hates it now, history probably won’t. Years and decades from now, nobody will care whether the 2026 All-Star Race was a strange experiment at Dover or whether the format was chaotic.

What people will remember is that a 45-year-old Hamlin was still beating some of the best drivers in NASCAR while collecting million-dollar victories deep into his career. Officially, in the statistics, it may not count. But realistically, it still counts for something big.

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What really matters to Hamlin

Even if Denny Hamlin refuses to count the All-Star Race on his official stat sheet, the moment that followed his Dover victory may ultimately matter far more than another number beside his name.

“I’ll give it to mama.”

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For most drivers, that probably would have sounded like a lighthearted post-race joke after cashing a $1 million All-Star Race check. But with Hamlin, the comment carried genuine emotional weight. Long before the Cup Series spotlight arrived, Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, made many sacrifices to assist establish his racing career, something he has never concealed.

The Hamlin family did all in their power to keep him on course during his early racing days in Virginia. To assist pay for go-karts, travel fees, and race gear, Mary Lou and Dennis Hamlin allegedly worked long hours, maxed up credit cards, and even took out second and third mortgages on the family home.

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And none of it was guaranteed to work at the time. Nobody could have predicted that the young racer at neighborhood racetracks would go on to win several Daytona 500s, become one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers, and eventually co-own a team with Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing.

The timing made Hamlin’s tribute even more emotional. His family recently endured a devastating offseason tragedy after a house fire led to the death of his father, Dennis Hamlin, while also causing an estimated property loss nearing $776,000. So when Hamlin stood in victory lane and immediately thought about his mother, it didn’t feel rehearsed or performative.

It felt like a son remembering exactly who made the entire journey possible in the first place.