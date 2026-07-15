“That’s Really What Matters” – NASCAR Official Publicly Shuts Down Garage Noise Surrounding Bubba Wallace’s Penalty With Cold Verdict

The Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, which actually began on a Sunday but ended on a Monday owing to a three-hour weather delay, ended in frustration for Bubba Wallace. By the end of the race, the 23XI Racing driver, who had spent the closing stages gunning for victory, was handed a penalty that dropped him to 29th. Wallace, however, did not think he had done anything wrong, sparking debate on both sides of the garage. The incident remains a topic of discussion, and now, three days later, NASCAR official Mike Forde has come forward to explain why Wallace lost 27 points that night.

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Wallace got the penalty because he dropped down below the double-yellow lines in the final lap while dueling with Carson Hocevar and eventual race winner Ryan Blaney. But Wallace argued that he didn’t gain any advantage. Forde, on NASCAR’s Hauler Talk podcast, however, explained the rule plainly: “If he did go below the yellow lines and eventually improved his position, and he did that to improve it, and he wouldn’t have gotten to where he did without going below the yellow lines, that’s really what matters here in this case.”

“He doesn’t actually have to make the pass while under the double-painted line,” Forde added.

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During the overtime restart on the final lap, Wallace was running third behind Blaney and Hocevar. Coming down the backstretch, he moved to the inside of Hocevar. His left-side tires dropped completely below the double-yellow out-of-bounds line. He made it three-wide, briefly took the lead through Turns 3 and 4, and crossed the line in second.

Under Section 8.3.2. of the NASCAR rulebook, going below the double-yellow line to improve position is a violation. NASCAR ruled that the move gave Wallace the preferred bottom lane. And that was enough.

Wallace argued that the SMT tracking data showed he stayed on the brakes and did not actively advance. He maintained that he entered the zone in third and exited in third. He also pointed to a late push from Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs as the reason he finished second, not the line violation.

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“It says don’t go below the yellow line and gain your position, which I didn’t,” Wallace said in a TV interview after the race. “I was still third. And I got a shove from (Ty Gibbs) to go to second. Technically, no positions were gained.”

Forde addressed that directly. The tracking data did not change the outcome. There are no give-backs under this rule. Once a driver crosses the line to improve position, the penalty stands regardless of what happens after. With NASCAR’s interpretation now made clear, the focus shifts from whether the call was right to what it ultimately cost Wallace. Interestingly, the one person expected to defend him ultimately ended up speaking against him.

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Denny Hamlin’s verdict on Bubba Wallace’s penalty

Denny Hamlin, who was expected to side with Wallace amid his on-track meltdown, seemed to side with the NASCAR officials. The 23XI Racing owner admitted that his driver made that move on the last lap because it was the only way he would have had a shot at winning.

“It was the only percentage shot he had of winning was to get three wide, and hopefully get a push, and it just, I mean, he just barely crossed over there,” he said on his podcast, before explaining why the penalty, although harsh, was just. This was despite the team spending around 30 minutes post-race trying to get the penalty overturned.

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“When I watched it, I was thinking that that’s definitely gonna be a penalty because I’ve been penalized for it before. I know and understand the rule,” he said. “The rule isn’t just about gaining a position. You can’t put yourself in a position where you could gain one. The result doesn’t matter. It’s about the intent.”

Wallace, of course, remained unhappy about the race overall. In fact, right after the race ended, he did something he’s made quite a habit of over the years: confronting a driver on pit road. He did the same with Gibbs, first over the late drafting push, and then over a Stage 2 incident in which Gibbs had spun Wallace into the grass. Both are Toyota teammates, but neither conversation ended cleanly.

“He had the opportunity to give a lot there, and he didn’t do that. So, when I told him that, he quickly went on the defensive and said, ‘Don’t block.’ When you hit me square in the bumper, it means you just ran right into me. The block was clean. So, yeah, that’s Toyota teammates. Don’t race very well together,” Wallace said about Gibbs post-race.

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The penalty’s timing makes it hurt more than it otherwise might. The regular season is winding down. The 27-point loss cut directly into Wallace’s buffer above the playoff cutline. A second-place finish at Atlanta would have been a significant boost. Instead, he left with nothing and dropped down to 13th in the standings.

Forde’s ruling removes any path to appeal. The call was made on track, and on-track judgment calls in NASCAR are final. Whatever the garage believes happened, the official position is settled. Bubba Wallace went below the line. His position improved. That was enough.