Kyle Larson has joined NASCAR’s exclusive group of three-time Cup champions, but the big number now hanging over his career is seven. Matching Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson would require four more titles and the kind of longevity few drivers achieve.

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At 34, Larson still has time. His Hendrick Motorsports contract runs through 2031, meaning he will be 39 when it expires. Kevin Harvick expects him to continue beyond that deal and chase more championships. But Harvick sees one risk that has little to do with NASCAR’s competition.

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On a special edition of his “Happy Hour” podcast on November 25, Harvick made two bold predictions: Larson will race beyond his current contract, and seven titles are within reach. The caveat was not another driver or the playoff format. It was Larson’s willingness to keep competing in sprint cars outside NASCAR.

“Here’s the only thing that worries me about Kyle Larson: sprint cars. That’s the only thing that worries me,” Harvick said.

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He praised Larson’s passion across different disciplines, comparing him to Tony Stewart, but worried an accident away from the Cup garage could derail a career with years left in it.

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Harvick’s view on longevity comes from experience. He intended to retire at 42 but stayed in the Cup Series until he was 47. Family commitments and the financial realities of racing can change those plans. He expects Larson could make a similar calculation when his current deal ends, potentially signing more contracts.

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Sprint-car racing is central to what makes Larson unusual. He co-owns High Limit Racing and has spent years competing in dirt events alongside NASCAR. Like Stewart, he has never seemed content to limit himself to one form of racing.

Larson cut back his sprint-car schedule significantly in 2026, but has not left the discipline. For Harvick, the risk remains because NASCAR cannot control what happens when Larson climbs into a sprint car elsewhere.

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“It’s just a matter of him not getting hurt,” Harvick added. If Larson stays healthy, he sees little reason to rule out a seven-title run over several more contracts.

The competitive challenge is substantial even without that added risk. Larson’s third championship, clinched at Homestead in November 2026, came after a season unlike his previous title runs. He went winless through the 26-race regular season and carried a 51-race drought into the Chase.

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He then won at Gateway, Kansas, and Talladega during the 10-race postseason, securing his second consecutive title. The surge showed how quickly his fortunes can turn, but also how difficult a championship is to secure.

Brennan Poole offered a more cautious projection in a separate discussion with Eric Estepp on the “Power Hour” podcast. He expects Larson to reach four titles but was less certain about a fifth. Poole pointed to Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, arguing that parity makes sustained dominance difficult. Larson cannot assume championships will follow simply because he has the speed.

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Hamlin has been more optimistic. He believes seven titles “seems feasible,” arguing that if Larson reaches five or six by age 40, he would likely pursue all seven. The contrast with Poole captures the scale of the task: Larson has the talent, but must keep beating a deep field for years.

The comparison with Johnson adds another layer. Both Larson and Johnson had three championships by their mid-thirties, but Johnson reached that mark in his seventh full-time Cup season, while Larson needed 13.

Johnson then won four more, part of five straight from 2006 through 2010. Larson has time to build a similar legacy, but knows the target is difficult. After his third crown, he called seven a “big number” and acknowledged that championships are hard to come by.

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Harvick is looking beyond the next title fight. He sees a driver with the ability and motivation to race well into his forties. The biggest obstacle may not be a rival or NASCAR’s changing competitive landscape. It could be one serious accident on dirt.