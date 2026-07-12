“That’s Who I’ve Been My Whole Career”– Truck Series Veteran Driver Confesses Core Garage Morals Amidst NASCAR’s Lime Rock Embarrassment

Lime Rock Park ate people alive on Saturday. The brakes failed. A truck caught fire on the frontstretch. A Stage 2 restart turned into a demolition derby. Layne Riggs, who had led from pole and dominated Stage 1, got tangled with Kaden Honeycutt late and finished 23rd.

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By the end of the LiUNA 150, the carnage was everywhere. One driver had somehow avoided all of it. Then he explained why, and it had nothing to do with luck.

“That’s who I’ve been my whole career,” Grant Enfinger said after winning. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes, but I didn’t want to go in there and purposely rough them up and take the win.”

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The final restart had three laps to go. Enfinger sat on the front row behind leader Giovanni Ruggiero. He had watched the ARCA race the day before. He knew exactly what a bumper-shove to the lead looks like. He thought about it and went the other way.

“I didn’t want to line up third and just push my way to the win,” he said. “I know that’s common these days. But I wanted to beat them straight up on the outside.”

He got a better launch, cleared Ruggiero before Turn 1, and never looked back. Landen Lewis found second and threw everything at him over the final two laps. Last lap dive. Grant Enfinger closed the door. Done.

Thirteenth career win. First ever on a road course.

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None of it was clean getting there, though. The truck broke a shock absorber in practice. Crew chief Derek Smith rebuilt the suspension with barely enough time to post a qualifying lap. Early in the race, Enfinger had no answer for Honeycutt or Riggs on pure speed. He knew it too.

“Sadly enough, our best opportunities to win this season have been on the road courses,” he said. “But we’ve had issues in all three of them.”

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He stayed out of trouble, collected stage points, and waited. Around him, Ty Majeski’s brakes gave out at Turn 1. Thomas Annunziata’s truck went up in flames. The field kept thinning itself out. Grant Enfinger kept his nose clean.

Stability Built the Win for Grant Enfinger

Here is what made Saturday possible: It started way before Lime Rock. When GMS Racing shut down, CR7 Motorsports owner Codie Rohrbaugh signed Enfinger to a multi-year deal. Grant Enfinger was not racing on borrowed time anymore. The team could afford to be ruthless when things were not working.

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So they were. Jeff Stankiewicz, who had won an ARCA championship alongside Enfinger, was let go in September 2025. Michael Shelton held things together as interim. Then CR7 went and poached Derek Smith from TRICON Garage. Smith brought a technical, sports-car-influenced approach that the team had not had before.

The broken shock in practice at Lime Rock was the first real stress test. Smith fixed it under pressure. Enfinger trusted the call. The truck was good enough to win.

“Derek did an amazing job,” Grant Enfinger said. “The season has been tough. But the Good Lord blessed us today and we’re going home with a win.”

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Ninth in the standings. Playoff spot locked in. And a win built exactly the way he wanted it, no bumper, no shortcuts, just a cleaner launch than the guy next to him.