“That’s Why Kevin’s On a Podcast”- Ross Chastain Publicly Slams NASCAR Veteran’s Trackhouse Exit Speculation

Silly season talk never really stops in NASCAR, and it doesn’t take much for a former driver’s podcast comments to turn into a controversy. Ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain found himself dealing with exactly that after former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick raised questions about how long Chastain might stick around at the team. Chastain didn’t let it slide. When reporters asked him about it, he pushed back directly.

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Harvick’s theory irks Trackhouse Racing’s veteran

The whole thing started with something Harvick said on his SPEED podcast. Looking at how things have shifted at Trackhouse Racing, especially with Connor Zilisch already committed to Hendrick Motorsports starting in 2028, Harvick suggested that Chastain’s spot at the team might not be as secure as it once was.

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Irked by Happy Harvick’s not-so-happy take, Chastain pointed out that the former driver has an obvious reason to talk about this kind of thing now.

“That’s a long ways away,” the driver of the #1 said to ATYL Media in Darlington. “It’s the way our sport goes. People are gonna start talking about it. And that’s why Kevin’s on a podcast. He wants to do that kind of stuff. He got out of the driver’s seat and decided he wanted to talk as much now as he ever has. So yeah, right now, that’s for everybody else to talk about. We’re focused right here on the one car here at Darlington.”

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Harvick hosts the Happy Hour podcast, as well as SPEED with former F1 analyst Will Buxton. And Harvick isn’t the only former driver or NASCAR insider to make a living out of it, either. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kenny Wallace, Landon Cassill, Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty are among those who speak on podcasts weekly, often having strong takes that might not sit too well with drivers. Chastain, for instance, did not like what Harvick had to say.

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According to Harvick, the bigger concern for Chastain isn’t competition from outside the organization. It’s Shane van Gisbergen, who has gone from being known mainly as a road-course specialist to being a legitimate threat almost every week.

“You know, I think that puts the Ross Chastain situation in question as far as whether he stays or goes at Trackhouse,” Harvick had said. “I think that SVG being the best-performing car at Trackhouse this year, you have to think about it from a different standpoint. SVG is probably the most marketable car at Trackhouse. There’s a lot of horsepower behind SVG from a sponsorship side, from a marketing side.”

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Van Gisbergen already has wins at Sonoma and Watkins Glen, solid top-five finishes on ovals at Nashville and North Wilkesboro, and sponsorship backing from companies like Red Bull and WeatherTech that makes him valuable to market. Harvick pointed out that combination puts Trackhouse in a tough spot once both drivers’ contracts run out after the 2027 season. With Chastain having a rougher season than his teammate and sitting behind him in points, Harvick’s comments landed as a pretty direct challenge to Chastain’s standing at Trackhouse.

Chastain has real history at Trackhouse worth pointing to. Considered the veteran among the three drivers, he got the team to the Championship 4 in 2022, gave the organization its first win ever at COTA, and delivered the ‘Hail Melon’ move that’s become one of the more talked-about finishes in recent NASCAR history. Given all that, it’s not surprising he doesn’t see much point in worrying about a contract that’s still more than a year from expiring.

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Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks may well have some real decisions to make once the 2027 season wraps up. But for now, that’s not where the team’s focus is. Ross Chastain is more interested in what happens on track at Darlington than in any podcast speculation about where he’ll be racing two years from now.