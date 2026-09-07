“The Ambulance Driver Was Asleep”– GT Driver Threatens Legal Action After Exposing Major Safety Scandals Behind Near-Fatal Wreck

A fiery crash in motorsports is terrifying. What happened immediately afterward in a race in Shanghai earlier this month, however, raised an even bigger concern. During the fourth round of the China GT3 Championships, a serious wreck left a driver hospitalized. Driver Yang Baijie has now accused the rescue crew and stewards of major failures, while threatening legal action and questioning how the incident was handled from the moment the flames broke out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The rescue crew left the scene after handing over the fire extinguisher [to Loek Hartog] out of fear. And the ambulance didn’t arrive until fifteen minutes later, because the ambulance driver was asleep and, even when someone knocked on his window, he didn’t wake up,” Baijie revealed, per journalist Vincent Bruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

What should have been a frightening racing incident has now turned into a much bigger controversy for the Xiaomi China GT Championship. The crash at the Shanghai International Circuit left British driver Ollie Millroy with multiple fractures, but questions over the response have become impossible to ignore.

The accident happened with around 42 minutes remaining in the race. American driver Neil Verhagen’s No. 33 BMW and Chinese driver Chen Weian’s No. 37 Ferrari were battling for position when both cars ran onto the grass on the straight approaching Turn 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verhagen’s BMW then made contact with Weian’s Ferrari from behind. The Ferrari was sent sliding backward toward the apex, directly into the path of Millroy’s No. 91 Ferrari. The Briton had nowhere to go.

Weian’s Ferrari slammed into the right side of Millroy’s car, destroying much of the vehicle. Verhagen’s BMW then struck Weian’s Ferrari, lifting it into the air as pieces of all three cars scattered across the circuit. Then, the situation became even more serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millroy’s Ferrari caught fire as it rolled into the runoff area, prompting officials to bring out a red flag. However, according to the allegations surrounding the incident, there were no race marshals immediately available to deal with the burning car or assist the trapped driver. Instead, it was another driver who rushed toward the flames. Loek Hartog was nine positions behind when the crash unfolded. After reaching the scene, the Dutchman stopped his No. 79 Porsche, jumped out, and ran toward Millroy’s burning Ferrari.

The damage had crushed the frame, making it difficult to get Millroy out. Hartog ran toward the inside wall, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and began tackling the flames. Once the fire had been reduced to smoke, Hartog managed to pull Millroy from the wreckage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millroy was then taken to a nearby trauma center. Reports indicated that he had suffered multiple fractures in the high-force T-bone collision and initially struggled to move his lower body. Thankfully, he was later reported to be recovering well. Hartog also visited him at the hospital and revealed that the Briton was doing fine.

“When I saw a car engulfed in a huge ball of fire in front of me, there wasn’t really a decision to be made. From what I could see, I naturally assumed the driver couldn’t get out on his own, so I stopped, got out, and went over to the car. I never had any doubts,” Hartog later wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Millroy, after learning what Hartog did for him, was overcome with emotion. When he could, he took to social media to state that he owed Hartog his life. The Dutch driver truly earned the respect of the whole garage by doing something that marshals and first responders should have done.

For Baijie, getting Millroy safely out of the wreck was only the beginning. He is now threatening legal action over how the incident was handled, following a similar path to Millroy’s team, FIST Team AAI, with both the organizers and stewards coming under fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not tolerate the stewards’ and the organizers’ handling of this matter … Thank you, angel [referring to Loek]. See you in hell, organizers,” Baijie said, per Bruins.

High Class Racing’s Li Kerong has announced that he will no longer compete in future China GT Championship races after what happened in Shanghai. Seeing Hartog forced into the role of rescuer appears to have left a lasting impression.

“We cannot rely on fellow drivers to step into harm’s way every single time … On-site rescue response was inadequate after the crash. The organizer failed to offer even basic humanitarian support. All medical burdens have fallen on Ollie’s wife, who flew over urgently from the UK,” Kerong said on his Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash itself lasted only seconds. The questions surrounding the response could last far longer.