“The Biff”: NASCAR Fans Push for Legacy-Defining Award Named After Greg Biffle Following His Tragic Death

The untimely demise of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has shocked the motorsports world. He was traveling in his private jet with his family when they had to attempt an emergency landing at Statesville Airport, and the plane crashed, killing all seven souls onboard.

It is thought that Biffle might have put himself first in the emergency, as he always has done. More than just a retired driver, he was a hero for the common folk. His humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Helene impacted the lives of hundreds of people, and owing to that, NASCAR fans came together for an emotional yet strong demand from the sport to honor the late legend.

NASCAR fans agree on a powerful memorial award for Biffle

Biffle’s shocking news is still being processed by the fans and the garage. More than his on-track efforts, he was also loved for his humanitarian efforts. He ignored all the risks during Hurricane Helene in 2024 to rescue others. These efforts didn’t go unnoticed. Rusty Wallace’s son, Greg, shared an idea to honor Biffle’s long and powerful legacy in the sport, suggesting an award for drivers who show strong humanitarian efforts.

“In ruminating on today’s tragedy, I was thinking about ways to honor Greg Biffle’s legacy. It seems to me that an appropriate way to do so could be the establishment of a top-tier award for the Cup driver who best exemplifies Biffle’s humanitarian and charitable legacy,” he wrote.

Fans instantly came down to support him, dropping meaningful suggestions. Someone also came up with a nickname for the award after Biffle’s name.

“This is a great idea, you could even call the trophy “The Biff.”

When Hurricane Helene destroyed parts of North Carolina and Tennessee, Biffle did not wait for any official requests. Being a trained pilot, he set out in his helicopter to the most affected areas. Biffle rescued people at his own will and also became a beacon of hope to those who were stuck without any resources. He aided them with supplies like food, water, medicine, and instant formula. He also rescued a stranded man during one of the most recalled incidents.

His heroic actions became a signal for other pilots, who also started following in his footsteps to help the people.

Beyond this, he also founded the Greg Biffle Foundation, which was focused on animal rescue, welfare, and support. It provides resources to animal shelters and also veterinary care. Moreover, he actively engaged in community service and support.

He was a true hero of the people. Apart from his competitive driving, these communal efforts kept him extremely popular and loved amongst the fans. Unfortunately, his life was cut short in the plane crash. It has been reported that he was traveling with his wife, Cristina, son Ryder, and eldest daughter, Emma, for Christmas to Garrett Mitchell’s (aka Cleetus McFarland) place to spend the afternoon there.

Fans react to the idea of an award after Greg Biffle’s efforts

“I agree. this is an amazing idea to honor his legacy and humanitarian work to WNC during Hurricane Helene,” a fan agreed with the idea of having an award named after Biffle, highlighting his efforts during the Hurricane Helen tragedy last year.

NASCAR has many memorial trophies for late drivers, and the sport is expected to do something similar after Biffle’s untimely death. However, fans also had other suggestions, in case the sport didn’t do it: “Yes. This is a great idea. If NASCAR doesn’t do it. The drivers and owners should do it collectively on their own.” But some were quite direct with their approach to the sport, like a user mentioned, “@NASCAR make this a thing.”

But some felt like this wasn’t enough. Like this fan, who suggested that he should be given a Presidential Medal for his efforts. “He also needs to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his humanitarian work. Such a sad, sad day.”

Greg Biffle will forever be remembered. Whether it was his 19 wins in the Cup Series or his Championship win in Xfinity, he proved himself on the track. His humanitarian efforts only made him more loved amongst his fanbase, and his legacy will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, legend.