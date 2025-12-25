‘The Champion’s Gospel’: How One Winston Cup Legend Understood the True Spirit of Christmas

NASCAR drivers are misunderstood personalities. Driving race cars for a living, earning millions, and working only on weekends. The bling-bling life is often associated with them. However, this image is partially true as there’s more to them than meets the eye. In fact, most of them are family guys with a deep-rooted culture in their community. The perfect role model for these traits would be none other than Benny Parsons.

From working as a taxi mechanic to competing on ovals against Richard Petty, Parsons had made it big in NASCAR. The King and Cale Yarborough dominated NASCAR in the 70s, but Benny Parsons with Dewitt Racing, toppled the big guns to claim the 1973 Winston Cup title. This would be enough to script your name in the history books, and for Parsons, it did. But his impact and contribution towards the sport spread well outside the ovals. Or let’s say his trademark Christmas celebrations.

Most precious Christmas present ever

Benny Parson was known for his contributions to Richmond County through his Christmas parties that started in the 70s. He would organise a unique party for kids who didn’t experience the true joy of the holiday season. From kindergarten to sixth grade, kids in Ellerbe would be invited to his parties. A tradition that carried on till 1990.

He wasn’t alone in this cause; the Ellerbe Civitans partnered alongside, and their return on investment was nothing but genuine smiles on the faces of the kids. A newspaper report suggests that Parson would make a list of students who’d never received a Christmas present and would arrange an after-party for them.

He’d sent invites and approvals from the parents. But whenever there was some sort of resistance, Parsons would make a personal visit, and next thing you know, the attendance of these parties was 100%. One of the key highlights was that every kid got a new pair of shoes, along with other goodies.

For Parsons, this gesture wasn’t about creating buzz but rather spreading joy and happiness. “It’s worth it, no matter what. For all of us involved, the Civitans, the folks who donated the food and the gifts, and the musicians. Those happy faces are perhaps the most touching presents we’ve ever received.”

Parson’s memory for NASCAR fans isn’t just of a NASCAR champion or a Hall of Famer, but that of a kind human being. And it’s fair to say, the kids who cherished those moments with him are going to remember that experience for the rest of their lives.

Speaking of racing, the fans were treated to some Christmas presents as well. Today’s NASCAR racing is only until November, but back in the good old days, fans were able to enjoy races during the holiday season.

Million dollars for a Christmas race

Australia became a second option for NASCAR drivers to compete in oval races. Back then, Calder Park Thunderdome hosted a ton of non-points races, especially during Christmas. But in 1988, Christmas 500 was special, not because of the lineup, but because of the prize pool.

Michael Waltrip, Harry Gant, and Sterling Marlin were all chasing for the big slice of the million-dollar payout. However, it was Morgan Spehered who managed to claim the prize after holding off Marlin.

This event was a follow-up to a successful trip earlier in the season in February. While it was an exhibition race, the likes of Richard Petty, Davey Allison, and Dave Marcis would all go for a road trip just 10,000 miles away. It was the first NASCAR race outside North America.

Unfortunately, after the Christmas 500, the American stock cars didn’t return to Down Under. Rather, they found a new international home in Japan after a decade where they raced in 1996 and 1997 at Suzuka, and then again in 1998 at Twin Ring Motegi.

It will be interesting to see if NASCAR stretches its schedule in the modern era. And if not Australia, which country will witness the best stock car racing action?