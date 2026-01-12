“The Chase is Back”: Dale Jr Compromises as NASCAR Goes Public with New Championship Format

The fated announcement has now come true. Just like the rumors suggested, NASCAR is bringing back the Chase format. In their official press release today, they have declared that the current playoff format will switch to The Chase again. The final 10 races will now feature a point system that crowns the winner after cumulative results of the final 10 races. In their official race, they have emphasized that their focus is more on their fans now.

Mark Martin is being given credit for reintroducing this system to the sport. He was the one who put forward the fans’ frustrations in front of the board. Mark Martin, while addressing the media, urged bringing back the fans who had stopped watching the sport.

NASCAR, contrary to the other major motorsports series, used a Playoffs system until the end of the 2025 season. This had come a long way from the original ways. Back then, the traditional motorsports series use a points system that rewards the driver and team that earns the most points by the end of the season.

NASCAR used to do this until the 2004 season. In 2004, they introduced the first version of the Chase format. In this format, the 10 best drivers from the Regular season (first 26 races) would race for the championship title in the final 10 races of the season.

The upcoming NASCAR championship format is also tipped to follow the same rule, in order to cater to the longstanding demands of the fans. After the Chase format, NASCAR changed its rules again in 2014 to introduce the modern Playoffs system. It mirrors the big leagues in America to streamline NASCAR more as an American sport.

In the Playoffs, the top-16 race-winning drivers compete in the final 10 races of the Cup Series season for the title. During the 10 races, four drivers are eliminated from the title chase after three races, until only four drivers remain to compete for the title in the last race of the NASCAR season: the Cup Championship Race.

Why did NASCAR introduce the new championship format?

A major reason for the same is to preserve the NASCAR fans from moving away. NASCAR has been ignored and criticized by the fans a lot for the Playoffs system. Their argument revolves around the fact that the Playoffs do not really reward the best driver. Often, by a stroke of luck or sudden mishap, the driver who was dominating all year round ends up losing the race and the crown.

The 2025 season was a perfect example of the same. Christopher Bell was highly successful during the regular season and the initial stages of the playoffs. But one mistake cost him the shot at the championship in 2025. And nobody can forget Denny Hamlin’s tragic loss. He was controlling the championship until the very last race.

But all it took was one late-stage caution to absolutely rip away the title of the 2025 Cup Series champion from him and give it to Kyle Larson. These situations have frustrated the fans far too many times. They also wonder why they should watch the regular season if it is not as important as the final 10 races.

The regular-season champion is mostly sidelined by the Cup Series organizers and does not receive a lot of appreciation for winning among 30+ drivers after 26 grueling races throughout the season.

The playoff system tried to make the fans and drivers stay on the edge of their seats throughout the season. But once again, the drivers who were able to win more than two races in the early stages of the Regular season would race very carefully throughout the remaining races before the Playoffs kicked in. The Playoffs sounded like a good idea on paper, but in reality, the execution was much messier than anticipated.