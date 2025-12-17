The Fastest Way Out of NASCAR: How a Rookie Burned Every Bridge Without Turning a Wheel

Driving in NASCAR means more than just knowing how to wheel a heavy stock car. Top-tier Cup Series racers attend press conferences, participate in podcasts, and engage in other public activities to actively promote their image. There is a big spotlight on not only their careers and routines but also their personal tastes and characters. That is why a particular driver who had a solid grassroots story could not make it in the sport due to his highly questionable opinions.

A NASCAR driver’s tale of downfall

“I don’t even think you actually believe in half the s— that you say. You just say it to constantly stir the pot and push the limits as far as they can go,” wrote an enraged NASCAR fan earlier this year about one driver. “You literally didn’t check a single box under being a professional, showing up to signings and tank tops, having the cockiest attitude towards your team and competitors, just being a genuine mess across the board. There was no way you were ready and or understood the responsibility that came with being a driver in this sport.”

This was the final nail in the coffin of an already maligned reputation of Cody Dennison, according to a YouTube video of Vanillawafer. The Hokes Bluff, Alabama-native broke into NASCAR in 2024, making 18 starts in the ARCA Menards Series in a full-time ride. He recorded a pair of top-10s, including a career-best seventh-place result at Salem Speedway. In January 2025, Reaume Brothers Racing roped him in to drive the No. 2 Ford F-150. However, as Dennison scaled up the ladder of his career, he dropped further in his reputation.

Dennison first started off as a YouTuber, having created the CAMELOT331 channel back in 2013. Back then, his content was about the gaming industry, and one video gained overnight success. However, fast forward to 2025, and his public content turned more sinister. Cody Dennison posted controversial opinions about political matters, even posting overtly hateful stuff about women and the LGBTQ+ community, and expressing a crass affinity for a problematic section of Japanese anime.

All these actions inevitably resulted in Reaume Brothers Racing shutting the door on Cody Dennison’s ambitions. After the Craftsman Truck Series team took a call, Dennison attempted to ‘expose’ the team’s truth. Dennison claimed he was ‘let go’ for being a ‘conservative’ and wanted to reveal recorded calls and messages. However, that endeavor did not go well for him and turned out to seal his fate further.

Clearly, Cody Dennison could not match NASCAR’s standard. His former team is now making further revamps for 2026.

A new name for a new season

Reaume Brothers Racing, which is gearing up for its ninth full-time season, will host a new look for the 2026 Truck Series season. It will be rebranded to Team Reaume, reflecting the team’s growth and commitment. What started as a family organization will now leverage its platform to align with Fortune 500 companies. Over its lifespan, Reaume has taken pride in being the most diverse team in NASCAR, providing a springboard to 45 drivers, which also included Cody Dennison. Now, team owner Josh Reaume is looking ahead.

“Team Reaume represents who we are becoming,” said Josh Reaume about the rebranding. “It is not only a name change. It is a statement. We are building a place where talented people want to work, drivers want to race, partners want to invest, and fans can feel connected to our mission. This next chapter is about growth, professionalism, and raising the standard for what a Truck Series team can be.”

Under the new brand, Team Reaume will continue fielding the No. 2, No. 22, and No. 33 Ford F-150 entries. Notably, actor-turned-racer Frankie Muniz will come back for another full season in the No. 33.

With Reaume turning over a new leaf, the future looks bright. Cody Dennison’s story will fade in the sport as an unfortunate tale of what could have been.