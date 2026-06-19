“The First Year Was Terrible” – Richard Childress’ Prodigy Opens Up on Major Sacrifices During Personal Exile

Jesse Love made his early career look rather easy with the progress he made, especially as an 18-year-old with Richard Childress Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Soon after winning the championship in just his second full-time season, he was prepared to take on the challenge of the Cup Series, and that would soon be happening, as he prepares for his debut next season. While everything seems to be moving rather easily for him, it was the beginning of his career as a young teen that made life rather challenging.

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“I signed a contract with Toyota probably when I was like 13, but we re-signed when I was like 15 […] and basically without saying it, it said I have to live out in North Carolina.” Having lived in Menlo Park throughout his childhood, moving all the way across the country to North Carolina was understandably a difficult task for him, especially given his young age. The part that made it worse? His parents could not move with him because of their professions.

“My mom hires attorneys at a law firm, my dad has some real estate in California, like, they couldn’t leave. So, I had to move out by myself when I was 15.”

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But this was only one of the sacrifices he had to make for his racing career to boom. He pursued racing from a young age, thanks to his father, Jesshill Love, being a midget racing champion in the past. And moving to North Carolina is almost a part of the quest for most of the budding racing drivers.

NC just happens to be the central hub of racing. Most teams, as well as the Toyota Racing Development facility, and the sport’s infrastructure cluster there. The TRD facility has its hub in the state, and most of the OEM’s ecosystem is built around the Charlotte region, so Love had to make the tough decision.

“I think since I was 10, I tried to become a professional [in racing]. I’ve always had one goal: to be a Cup Series driver. So, if you want to play guitar, you go to Nashville, right? If you want to race, you go to North Carolina,” he added, speaking on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “Learning how to move out and be on your own and like, not have your support system; honestly, the first year and a half was terrible from a personal standpoint.”

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But all of those sacrifices paid off when Jesse Love made it big. In fact, when he was just 16, the only thing stopping him from making his NASCAR debut was his age. After waiting for another two years, he finally made his O’Reilly Auto Parts (then called the Xfinity) Series debut with Richard Childress Racing.

The team backed him through his early career in the series, but the team didn’t have to wait, as he managed to clinch the title in the 2024 season. Despite being powered by Toyota from a very young age, however, Jesse Love will now be stepping away from the OEM as he prepares for his ultimate dream, to race in the Cup Series.

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Jesse Love splits from Richard Childress Racing to make Cup Series debut

NASCAR’s silly season has been living up to its name so far this year. Josh Berry recently announced that he would not be returning to Wood Brothers Racing in the 2027 season. While this left him without any other options in the series, and speculations claim that he could move to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, this move opened the space that Jesse Love needed. The team was quick to announce him as their driver for the #21 team next year.

“Driving the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing is truly an honor,” he said in a release. “This team has played such an important role in NASCAR history, and the drivers who have sat behind the wheel of this car are some of the greatest our sport has ever seen. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske, and Ford Racing for believing in me – I’m excited to get to work, continue learning from the people around me, and compete at the highest level.”

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This is certainly a massive step up for the 21-year-old. Connor Zilisch, Love’s top NOAPS rival, has already moved to Cup Series with Trackhouse this year. Love now follows, renewing their competition, especially considering how both of the teams have performed in recent years.

Zilisch, who won 10 races in the Auto Parts Series last year, has failed to record a single top-10 finish this year. The Trackhouse equipment just doesn’t provide him with enough power, and the same could be the case for Love, as he decided to step away from Richard Childress Racing. Love’s move trades proven equipment for a historic name, a gamble that mirrors Zilisch’s Trackhouse leap.

That being said, Love does bring the experience of having worked with a winning team, so he could guide his new team into performing better. For many, it’s simply a promotion, but for Zilisch, it’s a dream that has finally come true after all those years of struggle and living alone.