The Madhouse Mourns a Legend: Bowman Gray Racing Family Releases Emotional Tribute for Track Champion

For Melvin “Puddin’” Swisher, racing was never something that ended when he stepped away from the driver’s seat. Even while battling health issues as serious as cancer in 2025, he stayed connected with Bowman Gray Stadium. Unfortunately, the legendary short-track racer has now passed away, leaving behind a legacy that can’t be replicated.

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Bowman Gray Stadium is mourning the loss of Melvin “Puddin’” Swisher, one of the most accomplished and influential figures in the track’s long history.

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“Our Bowman Gray family is saddened by the loss of Melvin ‘Puddin’ Swisher. Puddin’ was a 33-time winner at our facility and the 1964 Hobby Stock Champion. In addition to his racing accolades, Puddin’ was also a driver and track sponsor for many years. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Swisher family,” the track said in a statement on X.

Swisher was born on 2 July 1936 and spent decades building his name around the iconic Winston-Salem short track. Swisher won 33 times at the facility, etching his name in the history books on one of the iconic oval track. His biggest accomplishment came in 1964, when he captured the Hobby Stock championship.

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But his connection to the Madhouse extended well beyond his own driving career. Melvin Swisher also became a car owner and track sponsor and helped contribute to the racing community that had given him so much. Over the years, his influence reached drivers who would go on to create their own memories at the historic venue.

His career also included a brief connection to NASCAR. Swisher was a former NASCAR driver who competed in one Busch Series event. That appearance came in 1984 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

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He started 14th in the 25-car field and completed most of the race before engine problems ended his day. Melvin Swisher was credited with an 18th-place finish. While his NASCAR résumé was short, his impact on grassroots racing was anything but. That was evident just days before his death.

Jonathan “Jon Boy” Brown took his No. 22 to Victory Lane in the headlining 100-lap Modified race at Saturday’s rescheduled Red Oak $2 Ladies Night. He made sure the victory carried a special meaning. Brown dedicated the win to Melvin Swisher, his longtime racing mentor, driver and car owner.

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“I’m gonna tell you what, I think Puddin’ Swisher took the wheel there for the last 10 laps. This win is for him. That man has done so much for me in my racing career, along with a lot of other people’s, but he gave me my first shot in a Modified. Man, this win is for him.”

Those words perfectly capture the legacy Melvin Swisher leaves behind. His 33 victories and 1964 championship secured his place in Bowman Gray history. But giving drivers their first opportunities ensured his influence would continue long after his own racing days were over.

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Now, the Madhouse has lost one of its most beloved members.