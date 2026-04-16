The Price of a Polo Shirt: Why NASCAR’s Last True Rebel Refuses to Blend In

The image of a NASCAR driver carries a lot of weight in an era where brand deals and sponsorships drive the sport. But there are often drivers that come about who stand out from these norms, and B.J. McLeod was certainly one of them.

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He was mostly spotted with a backwards hat, a skull-heavy Affliction tee, a look that was not very corporate, but that McLeod was always known to stand out.

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“Oh yes. This is my style when I was 12,” McLeod said. ” Yeah. I’m not doing it to run 30th. I’m gonna dress how I want.”

And yet beneath the rebel exterior, there is a pragmatist who knows the game.

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“To be clear, right now if someone said. ‘Hey, we want to take a chance on a 42-year-old, we want you to drive for us, we need you to wear polo shirts,’ this, that, and others, I’ll do that in a heartbeat,” said McLeod.

His willingness to dress as he has over the years does not come out of nowhere; it’s been stitched into Live Fast Motorsports’ co-owner long before he ever rolled into a Cup garage.

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In past interviews, McLeod has embraced his rockstar look, chains, dyed hair, dark gear, and it was never about attention, just instinct.

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“I have definitely always been this way,” he explained in 2020, adding that he’s always leaned into dressing differently simply because it felt natural. “I’ve had black hair, pink hair. I’ve done all kinds of different combinations, and it’s literally just because it’s what I want to do. I’ve never done anything for attention… I’m definitely happy to still dress the way I do and have fun as far as the way I look.”

That same take-it-or-leave-it mindset followed him all the way into the big leagues, where standing out is usually discouraged unless it sells.

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In 2023, Live Fast Motorsports was able to confirm a partnership with Affliction, a brand McLeod had been wearing throughout his racing career.

This showed that embracing oneself could also lead to greater things. Personalities like McLeod were around back in the day, but their importance will forever remain in the sport.

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Why NASCAR needs more ‘rebels’ like McLeod

In the modern NASCAR Cup Series, the polish isn’t accidental; it is engineered. With sponsorship values scaling up to billions, drivers are no longer just racers; they are walking billboards expected to represent corporate identity as much as competitive fire.

With strict branding expectations and measures like the ‘Viceroy rule’, there are limitations on what can even appear on a car or uniform. And that’s exactly why someone like BJ McLeod stands out, as he was not in agreement with the curtailment of freedom.

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He’s not alone in spirit, just rare in today’s garage. Veterans like Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt built legacies on being unapologetically themselves, outspoken, rough around the edges, and never fully molded by sponsor expectations.

Today’s NASCAR is filled with drivers who leaned fully into that sponsor-driven identity, polished, media-trained, and seamlessly aligned with brand expectations.

But it also makes drivers like McLeod more important because, without a few who refused to fully blend in, NASCAR risks losing the very edge that made it matter in the first place.