The Real Reason Behind Alex Bowman’s Selfless Sacrifice at NASCAR’s Atlanta Outing

Alex Bowman is the kind of teammate every NASCAR driver dreams of having. When the pressure was on at EchoPark Speedway, Bowman didn’t chase glory for himself; instead, he pushed Chase Elliott into the lead in the final laps, helping Hendrick Motorsports secure a vital win at the 1.5-mile track. From the outside, it looked like a clean, professional display of teamwork. But behind Bowman’s composure lies a more layered story.

His calculated decision to assist Elliott, while admirable, wasn’t just about loyalty or brand unity. There’s a deeper dynamic in the play, one tied to his uncertain playoff position, Hendrick’s internal hierarchy, and a narrative that, according to Dale Earnhardt Jr., may have already etched itself into stone.

Alex Bowman’s quiet play for the greater good

Dale Jr. didn’t hold back on The Dale Junior Download when discussing the unspoken stakes Alex Bowman faced at Atlanta. As Junior explained, the risk of pushing Brad Keselowski to challenge Chase Elliott could have easily backfired. Junior goes on to explain, “I pushed the 6 into a situation where he battles the 9, and I win. That’s a high-risk shot. Yeah. I think it’s probably an 80 to 90% chance that Brad clears Chase with a push from Alex. But there is also that one out of 10 that they get together, and Alex wins the race.” Bowman’s choice to back off wasn’t just a strategy; it was also self-preservation.

And Junior didn’t shy from pointing out the obvious reward: “But it was 100% chance that he would get the ‘attaboy’ for helping Chase win the race.” That pat on the back matters when your playoff hopes and your future with Hendrick Motorsports are on the line. After Atlanta, Bowman stands 12th in the Cup Standings, just inside the cut line, just ahead of Bubba Wallace.

Alex Bowman himself acknowledged the imperfect timing of his run, saying, “My car was really good, but I was pretty bottom dependent just with how our handling was. I’d say that when was a little popular, so congrats to the 9 team and Chase. Glad to have the Hendrick car in Victory Lane. Wish it was us, but we had a really fast 48 after we crashed. Just needed to not lose control of the race. That was hard to do. Everybody that led lost control of the race. I just led the wrong time, I guess. Still a good day for us and our Camaro.”

Alex Bowman is the only HMS Driver who has not won this year, hence not securing his spot in the playoffs just yet. There is more behind the scenes than sponsorship and speed; it’s about hierarchy. Dale Junior noted that in the eyes of Rick Hendrick, talking as the owner of a motorsport team, saying, “I’ve got a driver here that does what I need for my franchise. The sponsors love him… I’m going to treat him a little different.”

Now, that does not negate the reality that Bowman lacks the same margin for error as his decorated teammate, Chase Elliott. It is important to note that before Atlanta, Chase Elliott and Bowman were both winless. Chase, having also had his last win in 2024, put him and Bowman in the same boat. But because Mr. Popular draws in more attention from sponsors, deals, and fans, it’s clear that the side is tipping towards him and not towards Bowman that much.

That imbalance is undeniable. The Hall of Famer observed, “Chase can go out there and be selfish… and he should. Alex isn’t really afforded that same leeway because he’s not won enough races or a championship.” But despite his impressive win at the 2024 Chicago Street cover, he entered Atlanta with zero wins in 2025, while fellow Hendrick teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron each already have at least one.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott gave Bowman credit after the finish and called him a “great teammate,” but racetrack praise won’t influence standings. With Bowman clinging to the playoff cut line, it’s clear. Sunday’s assists may have preserved the team’s win, but they may not preserve his season.

Junior, ever the empath, goes on to defend Alex Bowman, saying, “It’s still a little bit unfair. They’ve won the same amount of races, honestly, kind of in the last couple of years. But yeah—Chase is Most Popular Driver and also the champion. And Chase has, you know, proven—he’s got long-term equity built up in that team. Alex does too, but… Alex is a good teammate.

However, as NASCAR heads to Chicago, things could look a lot different for Alex Bowman.

Alex Bowman’s upper hand at the Chicago Street course

As the Cup Series shifts gears at the Chicago Street course, Alex Bowman carries more than momentum; he carries memories of dominance. Last year, at just the second race ever at this unique layout, Bowman made history by snagging his first career road course win, locking himself in the 2024 playoff in traumatic fashion.

That wasn’t just about performance; it was personal. After months of injury recovery and on-track struggles, Bowman’s Chicago triumph felt like vindication. “I am just really proud of the team, and it means a lot to win here and finally get a win at a road course. To do something like this is really special,” he said to NBC post-race.

If he can defend that win this weekend, he’ll secure his playoff spot once again, this time under far more pressure.

There’s little room for error in a field where margins are razor-thin and surprise winners can shake up everything.

Statistically, Bowman might be Hendrick’s best hope in Chicago. Kyle Larson sat on the pole in the inaugural event and finished first, while Chase Elliott came home one spot better in 2024 with a third-place finish. William Byron, despite not cracking the podium, holds the best average finish of 10.5 among all Hendrick drivers over the two street course events, tied for sixth best in the sport. But it’s Bowman who’s already tamed Chicago once, and as of now, he has the upper hand on his teammates. If momentum matters, Bowman could make lightning strike twice in the Windy City.