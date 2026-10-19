Bubba Wallace had everything he needed to turn Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500 into a statement victory. His 23XI Racing Toyota was fast, his short-track package finally looked competitive, and he led 52 laps, more than he had managed in any other race this season. With just 27 laps remaining at Phoenix Raceway, the win was within reach. After weeks of searching for answers, Wallace seemed poised to show what his team could do when everything clicked. But one costly mistake changed the entire picture, leaving him to confront a painful question: how did he let such a promising day slip away?

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“There’s nobody better today. Until you just give it away, so unfortunate. But all I can do is blame it on myself and keep on fighting,” said a disappointed Bubba Wallace in a post-race interview.

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For Wallace, the disappointment went beyond finishing 17th. The 23XI Racing driver had finally seen the No. 23 Toyota’s short-track improvements translate into a serious opportunity to win, only for a late pit-road penalty to undo the team’s hard work. Sitting on the pit wall afterward with his head in his hands, Wallace had little consolation to offer himself.

Wallace finished fifth in Stage 2, putting himself in a strong position for the final run. When Kyle Larson crashed with roughly 30 laps remaining, Wallace was leading and had a genuine chance to close out the afternoon with a victory.

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The final caution brought the field to pit road, where Wallace opted for four fresh tires. The decision offered a potential advantage over drivers who stayed out or took only two tires, but it also demanded a clean stop.

Wallace was caught speeding as he navigated the corner on pit road, and NASCAR sent him to the rear of the field. Instead of restarting among the leaders, he lined up 24th with only 18 laps remaining. He could not recover enough ground to return to the fight for the win, eventually crossing the line in 17th.

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Wallace later explained that corner pitting at Phoenix was difficult because visibility was limited. Drivers must balance staying within the pit-road speed limit with avoiding the loss of time that comes from taking a wider path through the corner.

Wallace admitted he had pushed too far while trying to find that balance. He also praised his team’s ability to work near the limits of pit-road execution, but recognized that this time he had gone beyond them. It was a painful admission, especially because the car had been competitive enough to win.

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Wallace was not the only contender whose Phoenix run unraveled after a pit-road mistake. Denny Hamlin also suffered a costly setback, though his came after a tire failure. Running fourth with fewer than 100 laps remaining, Hamlin cut a right-rear tire and had to make an unscheduled green-flag stop. He was then also caught speeding on pit road. A subsequent caution left him a lap down, and he finished 28th.

The disappointment also comes as Wallace tries to end a winless run that stretches back to Indianapolis in 2025. With three races remaining, he sits 12th in the Chase standings, 162 points behind leader Kyle Larson. The gap leaves him far from the immediate championship battle, even as Larson’s late DNF has tightened the fight at the top.

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Still, Phoenix offered one encouraging takeaway: the No. 23 team’s short-track progress is real. Wallace’s task now is to turn that speed into a complete race, because with the season nearing its end, he has little room left for another self-inflicted setback.