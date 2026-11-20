Dale Earnhardt Jr. has found an unusual way to deal with missing NASCAR. Every few months, he gets into a Late Model, races against drivers at the local tracks and gets his fix. It is not a comeback, and he has no interest in racing every weekend again. He suggested Marco Andretti could do the same. But Andretti had one problem with that idea, and it had nothing to do with finding a car.

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“There’s gotta be a class for old men”

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“Like a go-kart class,” Andretti joked on The Dale Jr. Download. He had just explained why returning to grassroots racing was not so straightforward.

“The reason I would say no is because these kids are so damn good.”

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That is where the conversation got interesting. Earnhardt was trying to convince Andretti that he did not need to return to prove anything. Andretti, however, could not separate getting back in a race car from the expectation of being competitive. “I just think you can’t half-ass that,” he said.

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Earnhardt knows the feeling of wanting to race again. He admitted that retirement initially brought relief. Not having to wake up on Sunday and worry about performing was something he appreciated. But the longer he stayed away, the more he missed it.

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Even now, a Late Model appearance can bring back the excitement, although halfway through a race, he sometimes remembers why he stopped.

His route out was different from Andretti’s. Earnhardt retired from full-time Cup competition after 2017 but continued making occasional starts in grassroots racing. Andretti, meanwhile, gradually stepped away from IndyCar.

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After his final full-time season in 2020, he continued competing in the Indianapolis 500 and joined the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), winning its 2022 championship. He announced his retirement in October 2025, having recorded two IndyCar victories in 253 starts and made 20 consecutive Indianapolis 500 appearances.

Yet Andretti has not stopped feeling the pull. He told Earnhardt that watching races brings back the adrenaline. There are moments when he desperately wants to be involved and others when he is glad to be on the couch. The difference is that he does not see an occasional start as something he can approach casually.

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Earnhardt offered Chase Elliott as an example. The 2020 Cup champion went to the Chili Bowl Nationals, where he faced drivers who spend their careers racing indoor midgets. He got beaten, but that was never the point.

Elliott wanted to experience the event. Earnhardt recalled discussing it with Kevin Harvick, who credited Elliott’s willingness to take that chance with changing his own attitude toward grassroots racing.

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For Earnhardt, that was the lesson. A former Cup driver should be able to enter a local race, get beaten and still enjoy the experience. But Andretti sees a different challenge. The competition is not waiting for established names to return. Young drivers are already pushing the standard, even in go-karts.

That is why the idea of a separate class for older racers sounded so appealing. Earnhardt has learned to enjoy racing without carrying the same expectations. Andretti has not quite reached that point.

He misses being behind the wheel, but facing a generation that keeps getting better makes returning on his own terms harder than he imagined.