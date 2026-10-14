“There’s More Layers to the Onion”- Denny Hamlin Speculates Major Silly-Season Shuffle Amid Brad Keselowski’s Contradicting Driving Mandate

What if the reason behind Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing split isn’t quite as straightforward as it first appeared? Denny Hamlin thinks there’s more to the story, and he’s already connecting the dots. Keselowski reportedly wanted to keep driving for another handful of years, but now says a fixed racing commitment isn’t a mandate in his next deal.

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That raises an obvious question: if the timeline wasn’t flexible enough at RFK, could it work somewhere else? Hamlin believes Keselowski’s comments may be dropping clues about a much bigger Silly Season shake-up.

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“I’m saying that there’s more layers to the onion than I think that we know. And it, you know, Brad has been very pointed in saying that you’ll find out in a month or so. I would say there’s certainly more to it. And I think he’s leaving enough Easter eggs that I have my own theory of where he’s going, but I think it would be inappropriate for me to say. I think it’s down to two teams because he keeps saying I can win in tier one equipment and there are a couple tier one equipment teams that are not running well,” Denny Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental while discussing Brad Keselowski’s future.

The veteran has hinted that more details about his plans could emerge in the coming weeks, and Hamlin believes those comments contain clues. With Keselowski leaving RFK Racing after 2026, Hamlin suspects his search for Tier 1 equipment could lead to a much bigger Silly Season shake-up, potentially forcing other teams to rearrange their lineups.

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The biggest clue, according to Hamlin, is Keselowski’s repeated confidence that he can win in Tier 1 equipment. Hamlin specifically identified Trackhouse Racing and Richard Childress Racing as two potential landing spots, describing both as Tier 1 Chevrolet organizations.

He ruled out Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing in his own reasoning, which led him to consider Chevrolet teams capable of giving Keselowski a competitive package.

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Neither Trackhouse nor RCR has confirmed that Keselowski is headed its way. Hamlin openly acknowledged that he was connecting the dots rather than relying on inside information. Still, he suspects a deal could require other pieces to move first, potentially triggering a wider reshuffle across the Cup Series driver market.

Keselowski’s departure became public on September 29, bringing an unexpected twist to the 2027 driver market. He joined RFK Racing as a driver and co-owner ahead of the 2022 season, signing a five-year driving contract. However, discussions over his next chapter broke down, leaving the 2012 Cup Series champion searching for another opportunity.

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The split centered partly on differing expectations for how long Keselowski wanted to keep racing and when he would transition toward a more focused competition leadership role. RFK president Chip Bowers explained that the organization wanted Keselowski to devote more attention to competition leadership over the next two to three years.

Keselowski, meanwhile, wanted to continue driving for longer. The organization ultimately decided their expectations for the future did not align, although the split was presented as a difference in priorities rather than a personal falling-out.

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Hamlin sees another wrinkle in the story. Keselowski recently indicated that he wants to keep racing for another three to five years, but acknowledged that committing to a specific number of years is not mandatory in his next deal. That caught Hamlin’s attention because Keselowski’s desire to keep driving for several more years was reportedly a sticking point in his discussions with RFK.

Hamlin questioned why a long-term driving commitment would be a problem at one organization but not necessarily a requirement at another. He suggested that reporters should ask Keselowski whether he had been unwilling to compromise with RFK but was now offering another team more flexibility.

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The comments do not prove that Keselowski has changed his position, but they raise questions about how his next contract could balance his ambitions behind the wheel with any future leadership responsibilities.

Although Keselowski has not produced the number of victories he wants in recent seasons, he has pointed to his high finishes as evidence that he remains capable of competing for wins with the right organization. That belief helps explain why he is looking for competitive equipment rather than simply another seat.

Keselowski has suggested that more clarity will come in the coming weeks. Until then, his next destination remains unknown. But Hamlin believes the combination of his Tier 1 equipment ambitions and flexible driving timeline could have consequences beyond the No. 6 car. If the veteran lands at Trackhouse or RCR, the move could become one of the defining pieces of the 2027 NASCAR Silly Season.