Dawson Sutton was asked about celebrating Rackley W.A.R.’s final NASCAR Truck Series race. He had no party plans to discuss. He wanted to win at Talladega Superspeedway, where his family’s team was about to make its last start. By the end of October 23, Sutton’s future was settled too. He would join TRICON Garage in 2027, leaving behind the operation he had hoped to help build. One door was closing, but his next opportunity came with a very different set of expectations.

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“All my celebration is going to be a win,” Sutton told reporters, in comments shared by Dalton Hopkins on X. “I mean, that’s why I go to the racetrack each weekend. We’re going to do everything in my power to win. I have nothing to lose, so I’m going to go out and give it everything I’ve got.”

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The frustration behind that answer is understandable. Rackley W.A.R. was co-owned by Sutton’s father, Curtis, and Willie Allen. Its closure meant more than losing a ride. Yet Sutton also knew he needed an environment where he could compete with stronger support. TRICON’s offer gives him that chance, but it also removes some of the uncertainty surrounding what he can achieve with better equipment.

Rackley W.A.R.’s final race was the end of a family-linked project. The move to Toyota could be the beginning of Sutton’s first serious test as a contender.

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Rackley W.A.R. joined the Truck Series in 2021 and found its biggest breakthrough with Matt DiBenedetto’s Talladega victory in 2022. That remains its only win in the series. The team reached the playoffs in 2023, but it never turned that success into a sustained run of victories.

On October 23, it announced that its Truck Series program would end after the Talladega race. The team plans to continue its late-model driver development operation.

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Sutton’s 2026 campaign shows why the move matters. Driving the No. 26 Chevrolet Silverado, he recorded one top-10 finish, a seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those results have not made him a proven race winner, and a new team cannot erase that record. Still, Sutton believes competing as a one-truck operation made the task harder.

“It’s disappointing because I really wanted everything to work out,” he said. “But it’s really hard, like I said, to compete as a one-truck team, and I’m disappointed that everything didn’t work out.”

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That is the central conflict. Truck Series teams need speed, engineering support and strong execution on pit road. Larger organizations can share information and resources across multiple entries. Smaller operations have fewer ways to find speed when their setup is wrong or a race goes against them. Sutton’s results reflect the challenge, even if they cannot tell the whole story of his ability.

He was not ready to dismiss Rackley W.A.R. or pretend its closure was a relief. He wanted to make the partnership work. But he also has a career to build, and the opportunity at TRICON gives him a way forward without waiting for another seat to open.

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TRICON gives Sutton a stronger platform, not a guarantee

TRICON Garage has built a record that makes Sutton’s excitement easy to understand. Corey Heim won the 2025 Truck Series championship with 12 victories. Kaden Honeycutt has won four races in 2026, while Gio Ruggiero has also established himself as a competitive driver. Both are returning in 2027, joining Sutton and Sammy Smith in the team’s full-time lineup.

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Sutton will drive the No. 5 Toyota Tundra, while Smith takes over the No. 15. The changes give TRICON a refreshed lineup, but they also leave Sutton with teammates whose results set a clear standard. He will have access to a stronger organization, yet he must still prove he can make the most of it.

“I feel like this is the right move for that to happen,” Sutton said of his ambition to win races and championships. “I feel like I have every opportunity in the world now, so I’m excited for it.”

His most telling remark came when he described the team’s expectations: “They have all the resources in the world, and there’s no excuses.”

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That is not a promise that Sutton will suddenly win. It is an acknowledgment that his next season will be judged differently. At Rackley W.A.R., he was trying to make a smaller operation competitive. At TRICON, he will be expected to show how far he can go with a proven team behind him.

Sutton says he wants to win every weekend and maximize every opportunity. He also admits there are races where he wishes he had done better. That honesty matters because the new truck will not make decisions for him. He still has to qualify, race cleanly, communicate with his crew and finish strong.

Rackley W.A.R.’s closure was not the ending Sutton wanted. But his next chapter brings the chance to answer a question his results have not settled yet: how much can he achieve when the equipment and support are there? In 2027, TRICON will give him the opportunity. Sutton will have to supply the results.