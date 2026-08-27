“There’s Two Birth Certificates”: 3X Cup Champ Confesses Getting Caught Lying About His Age

The late great Kyle Busch once went to extraordinary lengths to take part in a race before he was legally old enough, forging his birth certificate to get around the restrictions in place. A few years later, another NASCAR prodigy found himself in remarkably similar territory. Team Penske’s Joey Logano doctored his birth certificate when age rules threatened to slow his rapid rise through the racing ranks.

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Unlike Busch, Logano’s scheme ended with officials discovering two birth certificates in his file. However, even that didn’t stop him from trying to fake his age, as Logano recently revealed.

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“We drove up to Charlotte. We got all our stuff ready to go race, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re not racing today.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ They’re like, ‘You’re only 10.’ ‘What do you mean?’ You know, they come out, there’s two birth certificates,” Logano said on the Racin’ With The Boys podcast.

The story began with Logano’s rapid rise through grassroots racing. His father, Tom, believed the best way for him to improve was to face tougher competition. Once Logano started winning, there was no reason to stay in the same class.

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Logano’s age eventually became an obstacle. He wanted to race Legends cars. But the minimum-age requirements prevented him from competing at many tracks. That is when the family found an insider who could potentially help, Logano admitted.

“We had a guy on the inside that ran the series, and we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re he was like, you know, we send a new birth certificate in, and we’ll just dump it in your file.’ All right, sounds good. So, we doctor it up and put it send it up there,” the No. 22 Ford driver continued on the same podcast.

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The plan appeared to work. Logano was able to take part in a handful of races without anyone stopping him. For a young driver whose entire life revolved around moving up, this deception allowed him to keep progressing.

Then came Charlotte. Logano and his father arrived believing they were ready to race. Their equipment was prepared, and everything seemed normal until officials delivered the bad news. The problem was in Logano’s file. The series had two birth certificates for him. The doctored document had been submitted, but whoever handled the paperwork had failed to remove the original.

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However, that didn’t stop the family from trying to fake Joey’s age again. They apparently used the same birth-certificate trick in another series, and this time, things got even more unusual. Logano once recalled being involved in an accident and taken to an ambulance. While medical staff checked him over, someone asked his age. He knew the real answer, but gave them a different one.

“I wrecked one time, got in the ambulance,” Logano added. “This was another series that we tried the same birth certificate thing again. They’re checking me out and all this stuff. They ask, ‘How old are you?’ I go, ’15.’ My dad says, ‘He’s fine.’ I was only 13. That was the moment he knew I was fine.”

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Overall, these incidents show just how quickly Logano was moving through the ranks. He started racing quarter midgets in Connecticut at six years old in 1996 and quickly began collecting championships. He won his first Eastern Grand National Championship in the Junior Stock Car Division in 1997, followed by the Junior Honda Division Championship in 1998 and the Lt. Mod. Division Championship in early 1999.

The success eventually carried over to pavement Late Models, where his performances began attracting attention from NASCAR veterans, including Mark Martin, who declared that he would go on to become one of the best to ever race in the sport.

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Two-time Busch Series champion Randy LaJoie went even further with the nickname that would follow Logano into NASCAR. “Sliced bread,” a reference to being the greatest thing since sliced bread. And currently, with 39 victories and three titles under his belt, it’s easy to say that despite the birth certificate fiasco, everything turned out okay for Joey Logano.