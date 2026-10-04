Brad Keselowski told the media that his RFK Racing exit was announced because a five-year contract between him and the team ended. Yet he did not go into the specifics of the reason behind the exit, which has left the entire NASCAR community stunned. Keselowski was respectful and said that he would not be making comments on RFK beyond the information released in the statement on the subject. And that move put the ball in RFK Racing’s court in decoding the mystery behind the split.

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Chip Bowers, RFK Racing’s president, was the man handed the responsibility of clearing the air so that operations could proceed till the end of the season without the focus shifting away from RFK’s Chase contenders. Bowers spoke to the media, including Bob Pockrass, in Las Vegas and let everyone know what the split stems from.

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“It was clear that we wanted Brad to start focusing more on his role in competition,” Bowers said. “We felt like as you all know, you look at a Chris Gabehart or Chuck Nelson and the list goes on and on and on. These are 24/7 jobs.”

Bowers said that RFK aims to be in conversations with the likes of Hendrick Motorsport, Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing. For that, Bowers believes the team needed a competitions director who would be solely dedicated to that role. Keselowski has served in that role ever since he joined Roush and Fenway to form RFK Racing in 2021.

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“That’s what we’re focused on across the entire organisation, and so for us we wanted that to be a natural transition over the next two to three years for Brad,” said Bowers. “I think he wants to continue to drive much longer than that, and that’s fine. We applaud that, as I said, we want to give Brad, because we have such immense respect and appreciation for Brad, every opportunity to do all the things he wants to do in his career.”

“But that’s what makes it so hard,” he added. “This is a business, and we just weren’t aligned with that, and that happens sometimes. We just wanted to make the competition side more of a focus. He wanted to focus more on the driving side.”

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While Bowers said that the perception of the future didn’t align, leading to the split, he did say that there had not been any fallout between the ownership, as there had been rumors that arguments between Keselowski and Fenway were the reason behind the No. 6 Ford driver’s exit.

But how could Bowers and the team even allow the situation to get to a point where RFK Racing isn’t just losing a driver, but also its part owner, meaning he will have to be bought out of the team?

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“I think we were both surprised that we just couldn’t figure it out,” said Bowers. “The reality is when you have a relationship that was as intertwined as Brad’s was with our organization – driver, head of competition, investor – a lot of that was wrapped into one agreement.”

“And so when you start looking about what his future might hold on the track as a driver and we’re trying to figure out how best to allocate his time, we could have gone and tried to find a new head of competition,” he added, “That’s challenging as you might imagine, for someone to still drive for us who helped build that piece of the business, who now is going to be focused on other things.”

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But then what about Keselowski driving for another team while keeping his ownership stake, similar to Denny Hamlin driving for JGR and being a co-owner of 23XI Racing?

“If he is to go drive for another organization that is not a Ford racing team, you might imagine there’s a lot of concerns around that and so there’s a concern about sharing of intellectual property and all the things,” said Bowers. “You simply just can’t have that dynamic. So one key decision unfortunately creates a domino effect for all the other ones. And that’s what ultimately led us to where we are.”

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This was the concern that Jeff Gluck put forward this week. He stated that if Keselowski were to go to a rival OEM camp, which is a non-Ford team, it could lead to another Chris Gabehart/JGR like saga. And that is one of the reasons that both parties mutually agreed to end the partnership, allowing them to make their own moves.

There was one rumor that caught fire, which was a return to Dodge with Kaulig Racing, but that has been firmly shut down by Kaulig CEO Chris Rice, who said that there haven’t been any conversations between Kaulig and Keselowski.

Keselowski’s future is one the entire NASCAR community has their eyes on because there doesn’t seem to be an easily identifiable seat available for Keselowski to take over while also taking an ownership stake.