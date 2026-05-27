“They Are Permanently In Our Home”- Joey Logano Shares Touching Family Update With Unexpected Personal Announcement

Joey Logano did not just wake up one day and decide to become a foster parent. By the time he told the world that two foster children were now living permanently in his home, he and Brittany had already put years of their lives into making a foster care system. First through charity work, then by getting directly involved, and now inside their own family.

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Logano shared the update during SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s coverage of the 4th Annual Concert for Charity that his foundation hosts.

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“Yeah, we got our license, and we said, ‘You know what? We’re just gonna open our doors, and whatever God wants us to do, we’ll do,’” Logano said.

“A couple of cute little kids came walking in here recently, and so they are permanently in our home.”

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For NASCAR fans, the reveal can sound sudden, but it’s always been building in the background. The Joey Logano Foundation has spent years focusing heavily on foster youth, especially teenagers who age out of the system at 18 without stable housing, transportation, or financial support.

Joey and Brittany had already invested millions into programs tied directly to those problems before opening their own home. But they hesitated for one reason: NASCAR.

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Joey Logano races almost every weekend from February through November. Between travel, sponsor obligations, simulator sessions, and race weekends, the Cup Series schedule can consume an entire year. Foster care, however, needs consistency and emotional stability.

Brittany’s own dealings with foster care also increased the dilemma for this couple. Her mother worked in the system, so she grew up seeing what foster families actually deal with behind closed doors. According to Joey, things changed after a church service, and an event connected to one of their foundation’s foster care partners pushed them to finally apply, which is not simple.

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In North Carolina, foster parents have to complete fingerprinting, criminal background checks, CPS reviews, and home assessments. Families typically go through 30 hours of trauma-care training. Everything is inspected by a social worker, and foster parents are also expected to work with them and biological families while children move through the court system. The Loganos knew all of that before saying yes.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Joey admitted. “It’s been fun. It’s been challenging. It has its own challenges, but it’s been so rewarding.”

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The part that surprised him most was watching his own children adjust. Joey and Brittany already have three kids, Hudson, Jameson, and Emilia, and Joey said they immediately started making space for the new additions.

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“To see them step up and share a room and do some of these things that have to be done has really been heartwarming,” he said.

“My wife’s the rock star of the whole group because, listen, I’m gone a lot.”

That honesty mattered because Joey’s foster care work has never been just words or charity logos.

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Joey Logano has Spent Years Turning NASCAR into a Platform for Foster Youth

At the 2024 Martinsville playoff race, Team Penske cut down on the commercial branding of the No. 22 Ford Mustang to make space for the Joey Logano Foundation messaging. The car promoted “Partners Powering Recovery,” a campaign raising funds for foster homes and family support centers damaged in western North Carolina.

Another initiative, “Chasing Second Chances,” turned the NASCAR playoffs into a traveling charity tour. Joey used race weekends in Charlotte, Richmond, Las Vegas, and other playoff markets to hand grants directly to foster organizations while pushing local foster-parent recruitment through NASCAR media coverage.

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Some of the foundation’s work focused on smaller details that most people never think about.

Joey partnered with agencies like Children’s Hope Alliance and Least of These Carolinas to distribute “Comfort Care Backpacks” to children entering foster care. The backpacks included blankets, toys, hygiene products, and clothes because many foster children arrive at placements carrying belongings in trash bags.

He also used NASCAR itself as an escape for foster kids. Through the JL Kids Crew program, children facing hardships receive garage access, custom fire suits, pit-box experiences, and even Victory Lane celebrations if Joey wins. Shell’s “Giving Pump” campaign sent fuel-sale proceeds directly toward the Joey Logano Foundation.

Then there is the work tied to teenagers aging out of care. The Loganos have directed more than $900,000 toward Youth Villages’ LifeSet program in North Carolina. The program is for foster youth to move into adulthood by giving them housing support, job preparation, college guidance, transportation help, and 24/7 crisis assistance.

Studies on the program showed lower homelessness rates and improved employment outcomes for participants. Now, though, the issue is no longer something Joey only promotes at racetracks or charity events.

Hearing Joey talk about it openly, out in the world, is sure to draw some much-needed eyeballs and hands of assistance to an issue that desperately needs it.