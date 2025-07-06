“They Butchered That”: NASCAR’s National Anthem Debacle at Chicago Leaves America Infuriated

This Sunday, Chicago’s Grant Park transformed into a motorsport theater as the NASCAR Cup Series roared through its second annual Grant Park 165. The 2.2-mile downtown street course, snaking past Michigan Avenue and Lake Michigan, presented a unique spectacle, blending urban grit with high-stakes racing. The event drew massive crowds, energized by music, local vendors, and city sights, creating a festival-like ambiance that elevated the on-track action. As the driver navigated the tight circuit, major shake-ups reshaped the event before the first lap. Shane van Gisbergen secured pole ahead of Sunday’s Cup race, continuing his dominant streak following Saturday’s Xfinity win.

NASCAR’s first venture into Chicago dates back to 1956 at Soldier Field, where stars like Fireball Roberts and Lee Petty competed before over 14,000 spectators. More recently, the inaugural Grant Park 220 in 2023 drew national attention as NASCAR’s first street race, blending urban spectacle with racing tradition. Drivers like Denny Hamlin, who earned the pole only to crash early, paved the way for intense rivalries and legendary moments on Chicago asphalt.

During the inaugural 2023 Grant Park 220, NASCAR featured Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly known as Chicago Children’s Choir) with over 30 singers, kicking off the Cup Series action. Through the years, Chicago’s anthem performers haven’t just sung but also embodied the local spirit. For the 2025 weekend, NASCAR chose Grammy-winning Soul Children of Chicago and Broadway performer Aaron Nelson, a cast member from Disney’s ‘The Lion King,’ who took the stage before the D2X race on Saturday, to uphold the national anthem traditions. Founded in 1981 by Dr. Walt Whitman Jr., the choir has performed globally, including at the White House, adding civic gravitas to the pre-race ceremony. But this time, the rendition went terribly wrong, with fans flooding social media with criticisms over the quality of the performance, with the band letting down people’s expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

NASCAR fans sound off over Chicago anthem chaos

While the Soul Children choir comprised Grammy-winning youth singers and had previously drawn acclaim for their classical renditions, social media erupted with comments labeling this version “botched” and “disjointed,” suggesting it deviated too far from the traditional melody. “They butchered that national anthem did you see all the drivers looking like what the f— man just sing the goddamn national anthem like it’s supposed to be leave all the ghetto out of it,” one fan wrote. This backlash highlighted a moment of collective discomfort, with drivers and fans alike expecting a traditional, dignified anthem but instead encountering something that many felt missed the mark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though praised for charitable intentions and local representation, several NASACR fans expressed disappointment online, complaining, “That National Anthem for #NASCAR #Chicago was horrible. Don’t “make it your own” with weird melodies. Just sing the song,” also urging NASCAR to revert to more conventional renditions, preferably from veterans like Jim Cornelison or the Soul Children’s earlier performances.

The discontentment reflected a broader conversation on social media about the level of flair permitted during anthem performances at major events. One user lamented, “@NASCARWhen will tracks/cities understand we are not a Regional Country but NATIONAL NATION! Sing the Anthem right!” echoing the sentiment seen in prior criticisms of other renditions. NASCAR fans echoed the familiar sentiment that, as a national sport, NASCAR should avoid regionalized interpretations of patriotic symbols.

Maybe even performing for the last time at the Chicago circuit, some fans expected a better farewell to the venue, as one fan commented, “Never let them sing again.” Some others even tagged NASCAR’s official page on X, complaining about the quality and the unseriousness of something so important as the national anthem of America. “@NASCAR That was one of the worst National Anthem….I’ve heard,” wrote the fan. As race officials review feedback, NASCAR may face calls to reconsider anthem performers at future street-circuit events, balancing local talent with national expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the on-tack competition delivered high-stakes drama, the pre-race anthem performance may have become an unexpected lightning rod. NASCAR’s efforts to spotlight local talent clashed with traditionalists’ expectations, igniting a wider cultural debate. The incident has sparked internal conversations about balancing community representation with national unity, especially during such an important event as the NASCAR Cup Series, where the discourse could have a longer-lasting impression than the race itself.