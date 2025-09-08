They Cheered His Rise — Now They’re Ignoring the Climb Back

It’s a situation Alex Bowman is all too familiar with. At Martinsville Speedway earlier this year, the No. 48 Chevy driver was struggling to make up track position, while Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were in the mix, challenging for the race win. And while William Byron didn’t have the best day, he ended the race in 22nd place, four spots ahead of his teammate when the checkered flag was waved. That’s a reality Bowman has been forced to accept lately, having gone winless in the Cup Series in the opening 27 races.

Back when he joined Hendrick Motorsports as a full-time driver in 2018, Bowman replaced the legendary Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88. But for a driver who was once very highly rated, the Arizona native has faded into obscurity after being consistently overshadowed by teammates. Perhaps it’s down to injuries and just plain old bad luck, but Alex Bowman has become the odd man out at Rick Hendrick’s team, perhaps not as fairly as the narrative would suggest.

From Replacement to Contender — Bowman’s Underrated Rise

It all started with Dale Jr. being sidelined because of concussions. After running just 18 races in the 2016 season, the veteran was sidelined for the remainder of the Cup Series campaign, prompting Rick Hendrick to look elsewhere for solutions. That’s when 23-year-old Alex Bowman entered the picture, a fresh face with two full seasons of experience at the highest level with BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Making just 10 appearances in 2016, Alex Bowman impressed in his limited opportunities, finishing seventh at Kansas Speedway and putting the No. 88 car on the pole at Phoenix, a race he nearly won. The results were enough to convince Mr. H and sponsor Nationwide that the racer deserved a real shot and rewarded his performances with a full-time seat in 2018. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands, winning at Chicagoland in 2019, Auto Club Speedway in 2020, and Richmond Raceway, along with Dover and Pocono in 2021.

Even though the likes of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron continued to outperform him, Bowman’s consistent performances silenced the critics, proving that he did belong as a reliable fourth driver. Since then, he has shown great versatility, winning on short-tracks, intermediates, and superspeedways, proving that he’s more than just a ‘substitute’ driver for Hendrick Motorsports.

Injury, Inconsistency, and the Narrative Shift

Unfortunately, Alex Bowman’s momentum didn’t last. Things went from bad to worse in 2023, when the racer suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash, sidelining him for three races. The timing couldn’t have been worse, as he had started the season strongly, with top-five finishes at the Daytona 500, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas, but his rhythm was broken after being sidelined. Even after he returned, he failed to recapture his early-season form and finished the year without a win for the first time since 2018.

The struggles continued in 2024. While Bowman broke his winless streak with a surprising result at the Chicago Street course, it didn’t match up with Kyle Larson, William Byron, or Chase Elliott’s performances in the same equipment. The media narrative began to change as well, and what started off as a ‘lucky’ replacement who turned into a contender changed to Alex Bowman being the weakest link at Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick’s Changing Power Structure

The spotlight at Hendrick Motorsports has never been evenly distributed. As NASCAR’s most successful team, they’ve had plenty of big-name drivers in the past, which changed the dynamic of the team. We’re talking about the likes of Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and even Dale Earnhardt Jr. At present, Kyle Larson and William Byron are clearly the best-performing drivers, winning five races between them so far. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver, remains the face of the team. But where does that leave Alex Bowman? Many feel he is the fourth-priority driver at Hendrick Motorsports, largely because of his inconsistent results in the last few years.

Considering the circumstances, is Bowman getting the same resources and focus in comparison to his teammates? Officially, Rick Hendrick’s team has maintained its stance that all four cars receive equal equipment and engineering support, and there’s no evidence to support otherwise. However, the reality is that the No. 48 Chevy is consistently being outperformed by his teammates, and one can’t help but feel that the driver may be overlooked in some regards by Hendrick Motorsports.

Is Bowman Actually Underperforming?

Here’s where things get interesting. A quick look at the stats indicates that Alex Bowman’s results aren’t disastrous by any means. Last year, his average finish was 14.75, not far off from Chase Elliott (11.72) and William Byron (12.94). He has even avoided crashes that mid-pack drivers are often victims of, and ended last year’s campaign with just three DNFs. His qualification speed also indicated that the No. 48 Chevy has what it takes when it matters.

The difference is less about failure and more about standing out. Kyle Larson won five races last year, and three already in 27 races. William Byron has led a staggering 995 laps and secured two poles, while Chase Elliott has already won a race and secured seven top-five finishes. In comparison, Alex Bowman has underperformed, especially considering who he’s being compared with. However, a broader look at the Cup Series grid on the whole indicates that he’s a top-15 driver with performances good enough for most teams.

What Do Fans — and Hendrick — Want from Him Now?

Alex Bowman has quietly slipped outside the spotlight in recent years, with the buzz surrounding him dying down on social media. Fewer fans are wearing his merchandise at the tracks, and the media channels aren’t covering his storylines extensively anymore. At 32, the Arizona-native is very much in his prime, but being overlooked in the manner that he is and will be a cause for concern, because in the NASCAR world, popularity can open gates even if results won’t.

Maybe fans and Rick Hendrick need to be realistic about their expectations for Bowman. Given the equipment at his disposal, it’s realistic to consider him as the reliable fourth driver for the team. Somebody who can consistently break into the top-10 without mounting a title challenge at the end of the year. Considering how Kyle Larson and William Byron have performed this year, the No. 48 can play the ‘filler’ role to support his teammates, especially during the playoffs. NASCAR has plenty of ‘stars’, and perhaps a quiet workhorse like Alex Bowman might be exactly what Hendrick Motorsports needs right now.

Could a Change Save His Career — or End It?

Nothing is certain in NASCAR, especially at a team like Hendrick Motorsports. The expectations are always high, and while Alex Bowman has a contract with the team, a lack of race wins may cost him eventually. However, he won’t be short on opportunities if Mr. H decides to look elsewhere. Teams like RFK Racing or Legacy Motor Club, organizations with strong manufacturer support, might be the ideal destinations for the Arizona-native, as he might be in the spotlight as a main driver, rather than play a support role.

However, there’s also a realistic possibility that his performances might dip without the equipment he’s currently using, and that could further damage his reputation. While it’s unlikely that Hendrick Motorsports will change its drivers for a year at least, Alex Bowman still has the time to prove why he belongs in NASCAR’s most successful team. Race wins and a deep playoff run will be key, and it’ll be up to the racer to rise to the challenge or wilt under the pressure.

Conclusion: Don’t Count Out the Calm One

Bowman has never been someone who thrives on the headlines or is a disruptive presence off the track. But perhaps his quiet personality has been mistaken for passivity in the past. In a sport with big personalities like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, the Arizona-native has shown that you don’t have to stand out to deliver when it matters the most. Underestimating Bowman will be a mistake, and even though he’s 19 points below the playoff cutline right now, circumstances can change in the blink of an eye.