“They Copied Him”- Insider Slams Absurd NASCAR Hall of Fame Protocol for Insulting Jeff Burton and Foundational Legends

The NASCAR Hall of Fame was established to pay tribute to the drivers, crew chiefs, inventors, owners, and behind-the-scenes masterminds who defined generations of NASCAR history and made stock car racing what it is today. However, the choosing procedure itself has recently grown increasingly frustrating. Critics now contend that the existing vote procedure has become a gatekeeping exercise that unfairly punishes deserving icons like Jeff Burton and others, with a number of founding figures still waiting outside the Hall’s doors.

NASCAR Hall of Fame’s broken system

“He built that organization up and was so so instrumental. By the way, they, you know, they copied him for Days of Thunder and this guy is not in the Hall of Fame. like that guy should be in the Hall of Fame years ago.”

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NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi expressed his annoyance at the great crew chief Harry Hyde’s continued omission from the NASCAR Hall of Fame on the recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

This year, Hyde made an appearance on the five-person Pioneer Ballot, a category designated for the pioneers of NASCAR. The official selection panel finally selected Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton from the Modern Era, and Larry Phillips from the Pioneer Ballot for induction despite Hyde’s resounding victory in the online fan poll.

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Imago Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former NASCAR HOF Inductee’s Bobby Allison and Fred Lorenzen are honored by Winston Kelly, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That outcome only served to heighten criticism of the present Hall of Fame procedure among many devoted fans and historians. Because it is nearly hard to overlook Hyde’s resume.

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Hyde, who is widely recognized as one of the most brilliant mechanical brains NASCAR has ever seen, contributed to the development of modern stock car racing strategy and car setup philosophy. After winning Cup Series titles alongside David Pearson, he went on to play a key role in Hendrick Motorsports’ ascent in the 1980s.

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Hyde served as the team’s first crew chief and engineering genius when Rick Hendrick founded HMS in 1984. He helped lay the technological groundwork for what would eventually become NASCAR’s most powerful modern corporation. Hyde helped transform Hendrick Motorsports from a upstart operation into a real powerhouse by leading drivers like Geoff Bodine to significant victories.

His influence extended so far beyond racing garages that Hollywood even borrowed directly from him. Hyde served as the real-life inspiration for Robert Duvall’s famous Harry Hogge character in the 1990 racing film Days of Thunder. The old-school, brutally honest crew chief portrayed in the movie was essentially NASCAR’s version of Harry Hyde brought onto the big screen. And yet, despite all of that, he remains outside the Hall.

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The same is the case of NASCAR Hall of Fame induction for another NASCAR great, Jeff Burton. Burton was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame six times before officially earning election. He was voted in as part of the Class of 2027. He irst appeared on the Modern Era ballot for the Class of 2021 and remained a steady nominee on the Modern Era ballot every consecutive year from 2021 through 2026.

Bianchi’s frustration highlighted exactly this – the NASCAR Hall of Fame process that gatekeeps deserving candidates.

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Currently, NASCAR’s Nomination Committee selects 10 Modern Era nominees, while a separate Honors Committee chooses five Pioneer Ballot nominees. A 65-member voting panel, which includes media, industry members, Hall of Famers, and one fan vote, then determines just three inductees annually: two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate.

According to critics, that structure naturally creates logjams and forces voters into impossible choices between equally deserving legends. Instead of simply honoring great careers, the process becomes strategic. Voters begin “saving” candidates for future years, prioritizing one candidate over another, or gaming ballots based on perceived voting trends.

That, Bianchi argues, is exactly why respected figures like Jeff Burton end up with deceptively low vote percentages despite widespread Hall of Fame support. Naturally, the debate stops being about whether these people belong in the Hall of Fame and starts becoming about why NASCAR keeps making them wait.