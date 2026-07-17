“They Give Me Such a Hard Time”- Chase Elliott Breaks Silence on Unsocial Persona Rivaling MPD Fame

Chase Elliott won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award for eight straight years, from 2018 through 2025. Usually, that level of fame requires a massive public image and constant social media posts. But Elliott has taken the opposite approach. While millions of fans follow his racing career every weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has intentionally kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight. Now, he is explaining why.

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Chase Elliott says staying offline doesn’t mean he’s living a lonely life

“Man, I don’t know why they give me such a hard time, especially Ryan,” Elliot said. “Like, we’re pretty good friends. So, I don’t know. I don’t feel like I’m that complex. I don’t know why this is being assumed towards me.”

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For years, Chase Elliott has carried a reputation as one of NASCAR’s quietest personalities. Friends in the garage, including childhood friend Ryan Blaney, often joke that he keeps to himself more than anyone else. Elliott, however, believes that perception has been blown out of proportion.

He explained that people often mistake his lack of social media activity for a lack of personality. In reality, that’s far from the case. Elliott said he simply has no interest in documenting every part of his day for the internet. While many athletes (including NASCAR ones) post about their morning coffee, vacations, workouts, or dinner plans, he prefers to keep those moments between himself and the people closest to him.

That doesn’t mean he spends his life alone. Chase Elliott said he has a close circle of friends around his hometown and enjoys spending time with them and his family. He just doesn’t feel the need to turn those moments into public content. Months earlier, Elliott shared a very similar outlook when discussing life away from the racetrack.

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“I like the private life, outside of racing, what I like to do, I like it private. I like the fact that no one knows what I like to do,” Elliott explained.

His comments make it clear that privacy is a personal choice rather than an attempt to appear mysterious. He isn’t avoiding fans or hiding his personality. He simply believes that not every part of life needs to be shared online.

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That mindset likely comes from his upbringing. Chase grew up watching his father, Bill Elliott, navigate NASCAR fame in an era before smartphones and social media made athletes accessible around the clock. Bill could leave the racetrack and disappear back home without every moment being tracked by millions of followers.

As Bill once put it:

“And I didn’t have all this social media following me around either saying how bad he felt or how good he felt. I went back to Dawsonville, and nobody could find my b—.”

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Modern drivers face massive pressure to act like social media influencers. Elliott successfully resists that pressure. It hasn’t hurt his connection with fans, either. If anything, his authenticity has strengthened it. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver has proven that you don’t have to post every moment online to build one of the sport’s most loyal fanbases.