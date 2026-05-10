“They Got This Wrong”: FOX Broadcasters Join Hands to Take Stern Stand Against NASCAR Penalty

The fallout from Ryan Preece’s clash with Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway is still creating waves across the NASCAR garage. After NASCAR handed Preece a hefty $50,000 fine along with a 25-point deduction for intentional contact, plenty of fans were divided on whether the punishment fit the incident. But now, two familiar FOX voices of Kevin Harvick and Jamie McMurray are openly questioning whether NASCAR overstepped with the penalty altogether.

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FOX broadcasters push back against NASCAR’s punishment

“I think they got this wrong. In this case, I hope that Preece is able to win the appeal. Right-rear hook is different. This is not the same wreck that we’ve seen a lot, so that’s why I don’t think it warrant’s a fine.”

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“It all comes down to the radio and what you say. When you talk and have intent and it puts them in a tough spot. They don’t want to penalize you.”

That was the united stance from Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick as the two FOX analysts openly challenged NASCAR’s controversial penalty against Ryan Preece following his clash with Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway. Neither broadcaster claimed that the wreck itself was the main problem. However, the actual problem was what Preece had stated before to the incident.

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The tension between Preece and Gibbs had already been simmering late in Stage 1 when Gibbs aggressively slid underneath Preece entering Turn 1. Furious over the move, Preece unloaded over the team radio. “Alright, when I get to that 54 I’m done with him. F****** idiot. That car is so fucking fast, pis**** me off. I can’t stand when idiots like him have fast race cars where they can do stupid sh** and get away with it. End of rant.”

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And as it turned out, that radio message later became the centerpiece of NASCAR’s decision. Then came Lap 102. Gibbs went low as they approached Turns 3 and 4, as Preece gained speed in the inside lane. Gibbs’ day was abruptly ended when the two made contact and sent him crashing into the exterior wall.

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While many viewed it as aggressive racing rather than outright retaliation, NASCAR saw something very different once the earlier radio transmission was factored in. Preece was officially penalized under Sections 4.3 and 4.4.A of the NASCAR Rule Book, which deal with member conduct and intentional on-track actions. The RFK Racing driver received a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction from the governing authority.

NASCAR’s managing director Mike Forde later explained that the decision closely mirrored a previous high-profile case involving Denny Hamlin.

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“We try to look at prior instances,” Forde said. “The deliberation on how we wanted to handle this one was the Denny Hamlin penalty. When he wrecks Ross Chastain at Phoenix a few years ago, and then the next day, talked about it on his podcast, later got the exact same penalty. So, he [Preece] said what he said, and then he did what he said. And so, in our view, it was intentionally wrecking another vehicle. That’s where we landed.”

Back in March 2023, Hamlin admitted on his Actions Detrimental podcast that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain at Phoenix Raceway as payback for earlier incidents. NASCAR responded with the same punishment Preece now faces. The difference, according to McMurray and Harvick, is that Preece’s wreck lacked the same level of obvious intent or dangerous execution.

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It wasn’t a right-rear hook or a deliberate high-speed dump into the wall. Instead, they viewed it as a racing incident made infinitely worse by a heated radio outburst moments earlier.

Now the focus shifts to the appeals process. Preece and RFK Racing have officially challenged the ruling, with the hearing tentatively scheduled for May 12, 2026. And judging by the growing support from inside the NASCAR community, plenty believe NASCAR may have overreached this time.