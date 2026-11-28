A lifetime achievement award usually invites a sports legend to revisit the victories and records that defined a career. John Force had plenty to choose from. Instead, when he accepted the NHRA’s Lifetime Achievement Award, he used the stage to recognize the people who helped save his life.

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At the November 16 awards banquet in Temecula, California, Force thanked his sponsors and teams before turning his attention to the NHRA Safety Safari. He said the group often receives a mention, but he wanted its members to hear directly how much they meant to him. His emotional speech, shared by NHRA on X, eventually revealed why that recognition mattered so deeply.

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His gratitude was rooted in the June 23, 2024, Virginia Nationals. An engine failure sent his Funny Car into a concrete guard wall at 302 mph. Force suffered a traumatic brain injury, fractured sternum and right wrist. Safety Safari personnel extricated him, stabilized him, and helped get him to a medical helicopter for transport to a trauma hospital. Force made the reason for his tribute unmistakable.

“I would not be here if it wasn’t for them,” he said, before delivering the line that gave the speech its emotional weight. “I’m here because of those guys, they kept me alive.”

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He was not talking about the crew that tuned his car or helped him win another trophy. He was thanking the first responders who pulled him from a wreck that could have killed him.

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“I owe Safety Safari, and I want to tell them that I love them,” he added.

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He also recalled waking up one night during his recovery and seeing a face he could not immediately place. After days of wondering who it was, he realized it brought back the memory of Eric Medlen, his former John Force Racing teammate who died following a testing accident in Gainesville in March 2007.

Force called losing Medlen one of the hardest experiences of his life, alongside losing his parents. In the memory he shared, Medlen showed him how to keep driving and moving forward.

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Medlen was one of the promising young drivers in Force’s organization. He won six Funny Car events for JFR between 2004 and 2006 before the testing accident cut short his career at age 33. His passing led to the development of the Eric Medlen chassis, a major safety project that influenced Funny Car design across the sport.

Force was not suggesting Medlen had been part of the 2024 rescue; he was describing a deeply personal memory that surfaced as he tried to process how close he had come to dying.

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The Safety Safari’s role goes far beyond one high-profile rescue. NHRA describes it as the first full-time team devoted to safety in North American motorsports. Its roots reach back to the 1950s, when a four-person crew traveled to local dragstrips to educate racers and help establish events. Today, the team prepares racing surfaces, maintains track conditions, and brings firefighting and safety equipment to national events. It also joins the first-response operation when a car crashes.

Force remembered the people who had been there for him, including members of the team who have since moved on. He also recalled a woman in the ambulance who was frightened and believed he was gone. Force joked that he was not lost to them; they were loading him for the trip to the hospital. The humor did not diminish the danger; it showed how clearly he remembered those moments.

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The award recognized a career few in drag racing can match. Force won 16 NHRA Funny Car championships and 157 national events, while his organization has earned 24 championships. He announced his retirement from driving in November 2025, 17 months after the crash, saying he did not want to risk another head injury.

He continues to oversee JFR, and NHRA will mark 50 years since his competition debut with a season-long tribute in 2027.

Force could have used the banquet to talk about being a champion. Instead, he turned the moment toward the people who helped him leave the hospital and return to his family.

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“What about the people that kept you alive?” he asked.

For Force, the answer was the Safety Safari, and he wanted them to know he had not forgotten.