“They Live Through Me”: Carson Hocevar Sets New Standards for Cup Drivers Amidst Stardom Crisis

NASCAR’s soul is on the line, and with its biggest stars retired and a new generation struggling to connect, the sport is facing a deep crisis of identity and stardom. One could even argue that the two are connected, each feeding into the other. But all hope is not lost, as Carson Hocevar proved on Sunday that he could be the key to breaking this vicious cycle and leading the sport into a bright new future.

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Not only was Sunday a big moment for Carson Hocevar as he earned his first Cup Series win, but it was also a stamp of approval on his popularity among the fans. The moment Hocevar climbed onto the doorsill of his racecar to wave and engage with the fans in a celebration that has become instantly iconic, the fans rewarded the driver with loud cheers from the stands. And the reason for that, Hocevar believed, was how he had built his brand and connection with the fans.

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“I’m just me, and maybe people are, a lot of race fans, they probably always dream of racing. So maybe they get to vicariously live through me because I’m online a lot, or I’m in the stands, or anything, but truly I’m just me. I’m not playing any character. I’m not acting for anybody. But I just know how much those race fans mean. It just means a lot,” he claimed in a post-race interview.

Before Talladega, Carson Hocevar was a fan favorite not just for his aggressive, unapologetic, win-at-all-costs driving style, but also for his personality off the track. The Spire driver is one of the most active members of NASCAR on social media and regularly engages with fans through streams and other online platforms.

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He claimed that in a sport like racing, the ‘buzzer-beater moments’ are few and far between. Because of that, the crowd doesn’t get a lot of opportunities to pop, which is what Hocevar’s driving style and now, his celebration style result in.

Clearly, the crowd loved Carson Hocevar at Talladega, and that could spark a wave of change across the garage, where drivers have become increasingly restrained and ‘goody-goody.’

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Consider the comments of Jeff Gordon in 2023 about Denny Hamlin, a driver who always sparks a reaction from fans, whether in support or opposition.

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“It’s too controversial. To me, it’s a distraction. I want our drivers to go and build a fan base by winning races and by being themselves,” Gordon had said about Hamlin’s personality.

What makes Gordon’s comments interesting is the fact that, at one point, he was the driver who was not very well received by the fans. But then again, that was a different era. Teams weren’t as reliant on sponsor dollars as they are now. So, a driver saying the wrong thing or doing something against the rules and ethics could hurt the brand they’re associated with, which would then hurt the team.

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But in trying to prevent this cycle, the entity that ends up being hurt the most is the sport of NASCAR itself, as fans simply can’t connect with drivers who are polished figures, always saying and doing the right things. This has led to a crisis of star power in the sport, something Richard Petty also pointed out earlier this year.

Richard Petty believes NASCAR is not in a good place in 2026

In an interview following the Daytona 500 this year, Richard Petty, a driver who has seen every era, every high, and every low of the sport, claimed that NASCAR in 2026 is ‘really hurting.’

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“Looking for somebody to break out of the crowd. We have no fox for all of the dogs to chase. It’s a multitude of drivers racing against each other with no front-runner, nobody dominant, the first time in all of the transitions to different eras we have had this,” he claimed.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 23: Richard Petty during first practice for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Motorsport USA Cup Series race on February 23, 2018, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 23 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon9531802230037500

Petty’s comments ring a bell when one looks a few years into the past. Because not that long ago, the garage consisted of names like Kevin Harvick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Matt Kenseth, Mark Martin, and more. These were drivers with whom fans had a connection, who would draw fans to the track and to their televisions. But as these drivers retired over the years and sponsorship reliance worsened, the garage began to lose its personalities.

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However, as Petty pointed out, the 23-year-old could be the driver who injects a new sense of energy into the sport. Petty even likened Hocevar to arguably the biggest icon of NASCAR.

“That boy in that #77, he has him in time. A lot of things he’s getting by with or doing are not really that wrong. If I go back and watch him run and stuff, he reminds me of Dale Earnhardt,” he said.

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Petty’s point was one that NASCAR’s new CEO, Steve O’Donnell, also echoed after Talladega.

“When people are in the racecar, who are in the industry who a fan can relate to and say, ‘I’d have a beer with that person … and they’re like me, and they’re relatable,’ I think that’s what we need to get back to,” he claimed.

As for sponsor reliance, O’Donnell added that the key would be to show the sponsors that they’d sell more of their products if drivers were allowed to be more of themselves.

Therefore, it’s not a stretch to wonder if Carson Hocevar is the driver who is the answer to NASCAR’s interrelated crises of stars and of its own identity. As fans of the sport, let’s just hope that is the case.