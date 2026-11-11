“They Stunk Up the Show”- Bubba Wallace Torches Bitter Rivals Complaining About Kyle Larson’s Title Dominance

First, the playoffs in 2021; then the pit strategy in Phoenix in 2025; and now the Chase in 2026. Kyle Larson’s title wins have never come without criticism. Now that the NASCAR camp is split on his title win yet again, Bubba Wallace has weighed in on why the question shouldn’t arise to begin with. While Wallace’s comments reflect his opinion, his close friend, team co-owner, and title contender Denny Hamlin may not take them well. But that’s a risk the 23XI Racing driver was willing to take, as he gave Larson his flowers.

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Bubba Wallace did not hold back from praising the driver and his No. 5 garage for executing a sensational Chase run. Wallace applauded Kyle Larson for dominating the format and putting an end to every other storyline before arriving at Homestead-Miami.

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“You can’t fault the guy for having a stellar postseason, and you can’t blame the chase on that.”Said Bubba Wallace ahead of the NASCAR Awards Night in Miami, “Like, when it was time to deliver, no one delivered like the five-team. And they stunk up the show, and we have to deal with that.”

Bubba Wallace also weighed in on how fans and the fraternity should refrain from criticizing the format because the team that delivered when it mattered, won the trophy.

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“I think the fans have to deal with that because that’s what you want. You want your best guys coming forward at the end of the season, and you want to crown the best racer at the end of the year, right? There’s no flukes. They had the best postseason. And they’re the champion. So it’s the most deserving. So, you know, you’re not going to appease everybody.”

Kyle Larson entered the Chase as the No. 7 seed after a winless regular season and managed to turn it around in 10 races. This has brought criticism from title rival Denny Hamlin and some fans, who believe the format disregards the regular season by letting the Chase decide the title winner. While Hamlin praised Larson for his title win, he criticized the format instead.

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“I think what this year taught me the most is that maybe I don’t have to grind so hard as in the regular season.” Hamlin reflected on his season in conversation with Bob Pockrass, “Like, I really did. I worked so hard for thirty-six straight weeks, and it was like, did the first twenty-six really matter that much, you know?”

It is understandable why Hamlin feels beat down by the format, as he lost out on his title yet again despite having four race wins in the regular season. Many veterans have extended their support towards Kyle Larson by defending why he deserved to be the champion not just in 2026 but in the years that prevailed too.

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NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace reflected on how Kyle Larson’s crew deserved to win the 2025 title because they executed a better strategy, not because they got lucky.

“Last year, Kyle Larson won the championship in a complete different format. Did he get lucky? Hell no,” said Wallace on his YouTube channel. “His crew chief said two tires, so he took two tires. Denny Hamlin’s crew chief said four tires. Denny Hamlin took four tires. And that is the difference between Kyle Larson winning the championship last year and Denny Hamlin not.”

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And although Hamlin believes the Chase helped Larson win, a lot came down to race execution and strategy, where the Joe Gibbs Racing team suffered the most. Hamlin’s dominant season fell short in postseason execution as his Chase was plagued by multiple errors and wrong pit strategies, and more.

On the contrary, the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 team ensured they left no stone unturned to keep a strong hold on their title lead despite suffering heavy blows to their contention in Phoenix and Martinsville.

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While the Chase does ultimately play out on the results secured in the final 10 races, it is important to remember that the format rewards consistency. The format is indeed designed to benefit the driver who brings his A-game forward and the teams who execute flawless strategies week in and week out.

The three-time Cup Series Champion has faced similar criticism before in 2021 and 2025. Like the 2026 win, his previous titles also came down to the final race of the season. However, the driver seized his opportunity during a late caution in the race, executing a strong pit strategy on both occasions to snatch the title win from leaders Martin Truex Jr. in 2021 and Denny Hamlin in 2025.

Despite the cautions coming at the right time for the No. 5 driver, it took the perfect race strategy execution to lock in the wins. While both his previous titles saw him win in the closing laps, the 2026 race sealed the deal for him as early as Stage 1. Larson dominated the Chase standings by winning three out of 10 races in the postseason and consistently finishing in the points.

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While Bubba Wallace’s views may not match those of his friend and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin, the latter himself has not dismissed the idea of Larson deserving the title. Hamlin’s comments are more of a remark on the format, but the driver may return with a different strategy next year to do better as it could be his final run in the Cup Series.