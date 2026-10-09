“They Went and Snitched on Me”- Troubled NASCAR Driver Opens Up on the Failed Drug Test That Changed His Career Trajectory

Few NASCAR drivers have ever managed to rebuild their careers after failing a drug test. Shane Hmiel did exactly that, overcoming a severe addiction to script one of the most remarkable redemption stories in motorsports. Yet, before he could find redemption, he first had to navigate a career-threatening scandal on the track.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR wanted to keep its drivers and races clean. By the early 2000s, it had introduced a substance-abuse policy that allowed the sanctioning body to administer drug tests at any time if it had “reasonable suspicion.” Shane Hmiel ran into trouble after a post-race fight at Richmond in 2003. To make matters worse, members of the crew he spent time with reported him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I was fighting hard, trying to get the 10th,” said Hmiel on Dale Jr. Download, sharing the details of the 2003 race where he tested positive for ma***uana. “I about crashed it out at 2, only because Keller was there. They come out wanting to fight. Me and Keller get to throwing each other around. That’s what actually made I’d been smoking p** with his mechanics. So what happened, they went and snitched on me. And they said, he smokes p**.

“You know I failed in that drug test, worked out great for me because what happened to where it turned out where I’m at today, I would not be here. I hadn’t ever changed my life that day. I have to thank NASCAR for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hmiel’s suspension marked the beginning of a long road to recovery. NASCAR’s disciplinary process required him to undergo counseling and submit to testing as part of the conditions for potential reinstatement. Years later, Hmiel spoke about the role NASCAR officials played in that process, particularly Steve O’Donnell, who had tested him following the 2003 incident and later became NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer.

Jeremy Mayfield, AJ Allmendinger, and Kevin Grubb also faced strict disciplinary action under NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Yet, none of these drivers managed a redemption story quite like Shane Hmiel, who rebuilt his life and career despite a lifetime ban from the sport’s top division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane’s father, Steve Hmiel, was a veteran NASCAR crew chief and technical director who worked with some of the sport’s biggest names, including Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. As his substance abuse began to take a toll on his career, his failed drug tests and eventual suspension became a turning point in his journey toward recovery.

“My dad’s been around forever. He doesn’t deserve that. But I had thought about it so long, I’d decided, s***, I knew it was going to happen,” Shane said in an interview, quoted by ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it turned out, Hmiel had access to substances early in his life, and he had to undergo a recovery process. And throughout this journey, NASCAR supported his fight against addiction.

“I got the text for Steve O’Donnell. He’s the first person that tested me and now he’s the CEO. So that’s the CEO of NASCAR to a guy that was banned one time, that fixed his life. It was hard,” Hmiel got emotional while sharing this with Dale Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

His recovery took a significant step forward in 2007, when he entered Talbot Recovery Center in Atlanta. He spent approximately 103 days at the facility before leaving in October that year. By 2010, Hmiel had been sober for around three years and was working his way back into competitive racing.

Returning to the track that year, Hmiel had rebuilt his reputation within the racing community and started racing in late modified on dirt tracks. He went on to make history in 2010 by winning the Hoosier 100 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis; the Rich Vogler Classic at Winchester, Ind., and the Pat O’Connor Memorial at Salem, Ind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning all three races in the same season is what cemented Hmiel’s return as one of the standout stories in American open-wheel racing. The significance of his accomplishment was not lost on Tony Stewart, who recognized just how difficult it was to win these prestigious events.

“You have to have some serious nuts to win those races. They’re the crown jewel races in sprint cars,” Stewart said.

This was a remarkable comeback by a driver who was at his lowest when he was fighting his battle against substances, but fought his way back to the racetrack. Making it one of the most influential comeback stories the sport has ever witnessed.