NASCAR’s stage cautions have become one of the sport’s most persistent points of contention, with critics arguing that scheduled interruptions take away from the natural flow of a race and compromise strategic decisions. But the argument overlooks an important part of stock-car racing’s history: teams have always had to account for yellow flags, whether they were planned or triggered by an incident. The difference between then and now is not necessarily the interruption but the certainty of knowing when it will come.

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That distinction forms the basis of a pointed defence from Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace’s longtime spotter at 23XI Racing and a co-host of Door Bumper Clear. Having watched crew chiefs make split-second decisions involving tires, fuel, and track position, Kraft believes fans are overlooking what stage breaks actually bring to the competition. His response challenges the very premise behind much of the criticism.

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“I know people hate for whatever reason to hate the stages because of the caution; they break the race up,” Kraft told Kenny Wallace. “They don’t realize we had stage breaks before stage breaks. They were just debris yellows. I knew when they were coming then because Dale was in the Lucky Dog spot. But now I like the fact that they’re planned. I know when they’re coming, and I think it brings people are like, ‘Oh, it ruins the strategy.’ I could completely disagree. I think it gives more strategy because crew chiefs are willing to take a little more risk because they know there’s a caution coming. They might put two tires on when they normally wouldn’t.”

Kraft’s argument challenges the assumption that scheduled cautions automatically take something away from the competition. Before NASCAR introduced stage racing in 2017, teams still had to contend with yellow flags that periodically erased track-position advantages. Debris cautions could bunch up the field just as effectively, except nobody knew precisely when they would arrive.

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The difference now is predictability. Crew chiefs can plan around the stage breaks, weigh their fuel mileage and tire wear, and decide whether sacrificing fresh rubber is worth gaining track position. A two-tire stop, for instance, might not normally be worth the gamble, but knowing another restart is coming can make that decision considerably more attractive.

That does not mean every stage break produces an advantage. Sometimes four tires remain the obvious choice, while other situations reward staying out and collecting points. However, Kraft’s point is that the scheduled interruption creates another strategic decision rather than simply removing one from the equation.

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There is also a championship argument behind his defence. Under NASCAR’s 2026 points system, the winner of a stage receives 10 points, with the remaining nine positions earning points on a descending scale.

Those points count towards the regular-season standings and ultimately influence where drivers begin the Chase. With race victories now worth 55 points, NASCAR has also placed greater emphasis on winning without removing the value of consistent stage performances.

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Kraft used Denny Hamlin to illustrate why those additional scoring opportunities matter, particularly when a driver suffers an incident beyond his control.

“I love the stages for that reason. I used an example of, back in the year 2000s, you can lead the whole race,” Kraft said. “You get five bonus points, but you finished last and get nothing now. At least you get 20 points, and you don’t likely Denny would have got. I think eight or nine points the day. Instead, he got 20-something because of how well he ran in the stages. And it’s something that’s out of his control. You know, cut a blue attire out. It’s not like he went out and wrecked somebody. So I like the stages.”

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The distinction is important. A mechanical failure or tire problem can wipe out an otherwise competitive afternoon, leaving a driver with little to show for the speed demonstrated over several hours. Stage points offer some protection against that outcome. They do not erase the disappointment of a poor finish, but they ensure that a strong opening portion of the race is not entirely wasted.

That principle extends beyond the Cup Series. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series, teams face the same basic calculation: collect stage points or sacrifice them for better track position later. At road courses, where green-flag pit stops can allow a driver to cycle ahead of rivals, short-pitting before a stage ends can be worth more than staying out to secure points. At intermediate tracks, crews must consider whether fresh tires are worth giving up positions during a restart.

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The Truck Series provides another interesting dimension because its shorter races leave less time to recover from a bad strategic decision. A poorly timed stop or a restart that goes wrong can cost a driver several positions without leaving enough laps to recover.

Stage breaks give teams defined opportunities to reset their approach, even if the resulting caution can also create fresh problems.

Friday night’s championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway offered a particularly useful illustration. Kaden Honeycutt arrived with a 20-point advantage over Layne Riggs, but the contest between the two championship contenders barely had time to develop.

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Riggs made contact with pole-sitter Nick Sanchez on Lap 2, damaging his No. 34 Ford. A right-rear tire failure forced him to pit under green, and another tire problem followed by a pit-road penalty left him several laps down.

The stage break at Lap 30 did give Riggs an opportunity to take a wave-around and recover a lap. However, it could not undo the damage already suffered. He eventually finished 32nd, while Honeycutt kept his No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota within striking distance of the leaders.

Corey Heim swept both opening stages, collecting 20 points, while Christian Eckes emerged as a major contender for the race victory. The race featured four cautions for 25 yellow-flag laps, including the two scheduled stage breaks. The other interruptions came from on-track incidents, underlining that stage racing was not responsible for every disruption to the contest.

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The more consequential strategic moment arrived with 27 laps remaining. Sanchez suffered an engine failure, bringing out a caution and presenting Honeycutt’s team with a decision over its final set of fresh tires. Crew chief Scott Zipadelli recommended taking the gamble rather than protecting track position.

Honeycutt followed the advice. Restarting on Lap 120, he moved past Eckes and controlled the remaining 15 laps to win both the race and his first Truck Series championship. The decision demonstrated precisely the sort of calculated risk Kraft was describing, although it was an incident caution rather than a scheduled stage break that created this particular opportunity.

Homestead also showed why the wider caution debate cannot be reduced to whether NASCAR should bunch up the field. Riggs’ championship hopes were damaged by contact and tire trouble, while Honeycutt’s title-winning move depended on making the right call when an opportunity presented itself. Neither outcome can be attributed simply to the stage format.

The criticism is unlikely to disappear. Some fans prefer long green-flag stretches and believe scheduled cautions interrupt the natural rhythm of a race. That is a legitimate preference, particularly for those who value the endurance and unpredictability of traditional stock-car racing.

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defense

But Kraft’s defense rests on a point that critics often overlook: NASCAR teams have always raced around cautions. The difference is that some of those opportunities are now predictable, allowing crew chiefs to prepare rather than react blindly.

Whether that makes every race better is open to debate. What is harder to dismiss is that stage breaks have become another competitive calculation, and the teams that understand when to exploit them can turn those interruptions into valuable points, track position, and, occasionally, a championship.