“They’re Not Cheating”: Insider Warns NASCAR Against Brutal Consequences of Broken Penalty System

The goal of NASCAR’s inspection penalties is to keep teams honest and ensure fair competition throughout the garage. That makes excellent sense on paper. However, many insiders feel that the system has recently strayed far from its initial intent. Critics contend that NASCAR is penalizing struggling teams, inexperienced drivers, and smaller operations who are merely trying to survive week to week. And now, more voices are questioning whether the present system is doing more harm than good, which is causing frustration inside the Truck Series garage to boil over.

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NASCAR Truck Series has a penalty problem

“They’re not cheating. They’re not trying to get something through tech. They just are struggling to get through tech,” Freddie Kraft exposed the broken NASCAR Truck Series broken penalty system on the recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast. And Tommy Baldwin echoed his sentiments stating, “You’re hurting the sponsors. You’re hurting the drivers. You’re potentially gonna hurt young kids that need time on the track.”

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And it perfectly captures why more people inside the garage are starting to push back against NASCAR’s current Truck Series inspection policy. The system itself is straightforward. If a team fails pre-race inspection two consecutive weeks, NASCAR issues a 10-minute practice penalty. Fail three straight weeks, and it becomes a 20-minute penalty. A fourth straight failure means the team loses practice entirely.

The problem, critics argue, is that the punishment often lands hardest on the exact teams that need practice the most. The most bizarre example came earlier this season at Rockingham Speedway. NASCAR penalized not one, not three, not five, but 13 NASCAR Truck Series teams before practice even began.

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Drivers, including Corey LaJoie, Brenden Queen, Frankie Muniz, Layne Riggs, and Ben Rhodes, were all handed 10-minute penalties. Now, veteran organizations with experienced engineers can usually adapt quickly to NASCAR’s constantly evolving templates and inspection standards. However, on the other hand, developmental drivers rely heavily on practice laps to understand setups, tire wear, braking zones, and track conditions.

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Now, taking away that track time doesn’t just punish the team but potentially slows the growth of the next generation of drivers. And according to insiders, many of these failures are not even deliberate attempts to bend the rules. Teams are simply struggling to keep up as NASCAR continues adjusting templates and technical requirements throughout the season.

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At some point, the concern becomes unavoidable: if the NASCAR Truck Series penalty system mainly hurts inexperienced teams rather than actual cheaters, then the system may be working against the sport itself.

Travis Pastrana headed for another comeback in Trucks

While NASCAR insiders continue debating the sport’s inspection system, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series garage is also preparing for the return of one of motorsports’ most recognizable personalities: Travis Pastrana.

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As part of Ram’s ambitious Free Agent Driver Program, the action sports legend will make a comeback later this month with Kaulig Racing. On May 22, Pastrana will drive the No. 25 Ram truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway, adding yet another significant plot point to the increasingly unpredictable Truck Series season in NASCAR.

For Pastrana, the comeback signifies a new phase in one of the most peculiar and intriguing careers in racing. Gravity-defying feats and fearless driving helped him establish his reputation in motocross, rally racing, and extreme sports long before he became a NASCAR regular. But over the years, he has gradually gained respect in the NASCAR garage despite coming from outside the conventional stock car pipeline.

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His résumé includes nearly 50 NASCAR starts, highlighted by an impressive 11th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and multiple top-10 runs in the NOAPS Series. More importantly, Pastrana’s aggressive style and willingness to race anything with wheels continue making him a fan favorite whenever he appears.

The Kaulig-Ram Free Agent Program itself has become one of the most creative ideas in the NASCAR Truck Series 2026, which rotates veterans, broadcasters, specialists, and crossover stars through the same truck entry throughout the season. And now that Pastrana is back behind the wheel, the NASCAR Truck Series might be getting all the attention, unpredictability, and entertainment it has always desired.