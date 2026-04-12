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“They’ve Given Me More Than I Deserved”: HMS Star Makes Emotional Confession to Rick Hendrick & Co.

Uday Jakhar

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Apr 11, 2026 | 9:50 PM EDT

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“They’ve Given Me More Than I Deserved”: HMS Star Makes Emotional Confession to Rick Hendrick & Co.

Uday Jakhar

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Apr 11, 2026 | 9:50 PM EDT

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Uday Jakhar

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Uday Jakhar is an Olympic Sports editor at EssentiallySports. With an experience of content curation and an understanding of legal nuances, Uday brings his storytelling lens to the ES editorial desk. Being an international MMA-player, Udayâ€™s passion for combat sports brought him closer to NCAA wrestling, and various other American sports. Keeping in check the best editorial practices, Uday makes sure that he is serving the right and legally apt content to the audience, and translates the same understanding to his writers. When he is not enhancing the next trending story, Uday can be found in an octagon honing his next MMA move.

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