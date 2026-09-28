Denny Hamlin arrived at Kansas just one point behind Kyle Larson in the Chase standings, but he left with a much bigger gap to overcome. Larson’s dominant victory turned a razor-thin championship battle into a 26-point deficit for the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran. Yet rather than sounding alarmed by the sudden shift, Hamlin offered a brutally honest assessment of his own performance. The veteran knows exactly what was missing at Kansas, and his solution could define the remainder of his title fight.

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“And obviously at the end there, ran a lot down, but you know, just not enough time and track position. Obviously, gained a few spots there at the end. But, overall just that’s kinda what we had, third place car, driver, and everything today,” Denny Hamlin said in a post-race interview after finishing third at Kansas.

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There was little argument with Hamlin’s assessment when the numbers were compared with Larson’s afternoon. Hamlin posted an average running position of 3.3, which showed just how competitive the No. 11 Toyota was throughout the race. Larson, however, was operating on another level, recording an average running position of just 1.28.

The difference in pace ultimately mattered. Larson led 235 of the 267 laps and had control of the race for most of the afternoon. He also received some help when Chase Briscoe, who had briefly taken the lead from Larson, brushed the wall multiple times in the closing stages and fell from first to fourth.

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Larson did not need much more help after that. He swept both stages, won the race and secured the fastest-lap bonus, giving the Hendrick Motorsports driver the maximum 76 points available.

Hamlin, meanwhile, collected 51 points for his third-place finish, along with a second-place result in one stage and third in the other. That points haul was enough for a strong finish, but it was not enough to prevent Larson from stretching the championship advantage. After entering Kansas just one point behind Larson, Hamlin now sits 26 points back. Still, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is not treating that gap as a reason to panic.

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“I just feel like, you know, we’re still in it, still really close and, you know, we just gotta continue to put together days like this, and we also gotta win. We gotta, we gotta win a few races before, between now and the end of the year,” Hamlin concluded.

That final part could be the most important admission from Hamlin. There are still six Chase races remaining, meaning plenty of stage points and race-finish points are available. With the 2026 scoring system awarding 55 points for a race win, 15 more than the winner received last year, a single exceptional afternoon can dramatically alter the standings.

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A 26-point deficit is hardly insurmountable. One strong race for Hamlin combined with a difficult result for Larson could erase the gap almost immediately. And Hamlin has a particularly interesting opportunity coming next.

The Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a track where Hamlin has already proven he can get the job done. Hamlin is not only the defending winner at the track, but also won there back in October 2025.

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So while Kansas gave Larson the championship advantage, Hamlin’s own assessment remains relatively simple. The No. 11 team has shown it can consistently run near the front. Now, with six races left, Hamlin knows it needs to turn those strong days into victories.