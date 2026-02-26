39-YO IndyCar Veteran Begins New Career – Kind Of – as a Truck Driver

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 18: Television personality James Hinchcliffe on the COTA tower before the Sprint race of the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix on October 18, 2025, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 18 F1 United States Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2510181281

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 18: Television personality James Hinchcliffe on the COTA tower before the Sprint race of the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix on October 18, 2025, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 18 F1 United States Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2510181281

Essentials Inside The Story Hinchcliffe has always wanted to race in NASCAR and will finally get his first chance to do so in Saturday's Truck Series race.

This is supposed to be a one-off start for Hinchcliffe, but if additional opportunities arise he may add more to his schedule.

Another entrant in the race is four-time IndyCar champ and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti.

Possessing a number of different talents has served James Hincliffe well in his adult life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He spent nearly 11 years as a driver on the IndyCar circuit. He’s also competed in several IMSA sports car races, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and even a number of iRacing starts before trading in his steering wheel and firesuit for a microphone as an analyst for IndyCar races, first on NBC and now in his second year with FOX Sports. He also makes occasional appearances on F1 broadcasts and co-hosts a popular racing podcast with IndyCar driver and good friend Alexander Rossi.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Saturday, the Canadian native will begin yet another new career: that of a truck driver in NASCAR.

No, we’re not talking about driving a semi-hauler down the interstate for a Cup team or even piloting a box truck. Rather, the self-professed “Mayor of Hinchtown” will make his official NASCAR debut driving in the Craftsman Truck Series support race for IndyCar’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Florida) weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am super excited to run my first truck race at St. Pete,” said Hinchcliffe, who will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports. “When they announced the trucks would be running there, I knew I had to try to make something happen because I just love this track and I have always wanted to try something in the NASCAR world.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I have been in the Spire family for a long time, so it just made sense to run with them. I can’t thank (team co-owners) Dan [Towriss], Jeff [Dickerson], Bill [Anthony] — really everyone at Spire – enough for making this come together.”

Much like Tony Stewart did for Kaulig Racing in the season-opening Truck race at Daytona two weeks ago, this will likely be a one-off start for Hinchcliffe – unless future opportunities present themselves to get back into a truck for more races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Hinchcliffe will be joined in Saturday’s race with former IndyCar great Dario Franchitti, as well as Mario Andretti’s nephew, Adam Andretti, who made his own NASCAR Trucks debut last week at Atlanta, just barely missing out on a top 10 finish (he wound up a very respectable 12th).

St. Petersburg has special meaning for the 39-year-old Hinchcliffe. It was there on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street course in 2013 that he earned the first of his six career IndyCar race wins. While some observers may not give Hinchcliffe much chance of success in his first try in a truck, don’t forget that three of his six open-wheel wins came on road or street courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

And because St. Pete’s layout has changed only marginally over the years, he is quite familiar with the best passing zones, which could give him an edge over the other veteran truck drivers.

Still, Hinchcliffe is not taking anything for granted. What’s more, he will be pulling double duty during the race – he’ll also be broadcasting live from behind the wheel, and then will be back in the broadcast booth for the IndyCar season-opening race the next day (Noon ET).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be a baptism of fire,” Hinchcliffe said. “Having my first race in a truck, being on a street course with no room for error. But these races always look like so much fun, so I am really looking forward to the opportunity. Plus, I love that it’s going to be shown on FOX Sports, with some of my IndyCar colleagues joining the broadcast, so that should add an extra layer of fun to it.”

Hinchcliffe recently tested at Sebring International Raceway, also in Florida, to get a sample of what was in store for him in St. Pete.

“James had an amazing open-wheel career with wins and poles across all kinds of formulas, but I’m not even sure he’s ever watched a NASCAR race,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson joked. “I know it means a little more to Dan [co-owner Dan Towriss] and I personally to be able to do this with him and when he called Dan and wanted to give it a go it seemed right on brand for all of us. This definitely won’t be the first time we’ve been out on a ledge together. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottish native Dario Franchitti also tested during the same recent session at Sebring as Hinchcliffe. The four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner also has over a dozen NASCAR starts throughout his career, including one Truck Series start back in 2007.